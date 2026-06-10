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Amnesty UK Calls for Broader Sanctions Over West Bank Violence
(MENAFN) Amnesty International UK has called on the British government to impose wider sanctions on senior officials in Israel, arguing that recently announced measures do not go far enough to hold those it describes as the “architects” of settler-related violence in the occupied West Bank accountable.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Amnesty International UK crisis response manager Kristyan Benedict said the latest sanctions announced by the UK and several allied countries represent progress but remain insufficient.
The measures, jointly announced by the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, and Norway, target networks accused of financing and facilitating settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Benedict argued that if the UK is serious about addressing those responsible for supporting violence against Palestinian communities, it must recognize that settlement expansion and settler-related violence are part of broader state-backed policies directed and funded from higher levels of authority.
He further stated that focusing only on financial networks while excluding senior policymakers allows the main decision-makers behind the system to avoid accountability.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Amnesty International UK crisis response manager Kristyan Benedict said the latest sanctions announced by the UK and several allied countries represent progress but remain insufficient.
The measures, jointly announced by the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, and Norway, target networks accused of financing and facilitating settler attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Benedict argued that if the UK is serious about addressing those responsible for supporting violence against Palestinian communities, it must recognize that settlement expansion and settler-related violence are part of broader state-backed policies directed and funded from higher levels of authority.
He further stated that focusing only on financial networks while excluding senior policymakers allows the main decision-makers behind the system to avoid accountability.
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