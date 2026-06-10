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Syria Detains 235 ISIS Suspects, Foils 7 Attacks in 90-Day Crackdown
(MENAFN) Syrian security forces have arrested 235 terror suspects and neutralized seven ISIS/Daesh plots over a three-month period, the country's Interior Ministry announced Tuesday — signaling an intensifying domestic counterterrorism push since Damascus joined the US-led anti-ISIS coalition late last year.
BY THE NUMBERS
Monthly arrest figures released by the ministry reveal a sustained operational tempo: 80 suspects were detained in March, 99 in April, and 56 in May. Of the 235 individuals apprehended, 198 were Syrian nationals while 37 were foreign fighters.
Alongside the arrests, security forces dismantled seven terror cells and foiled seven planned attacks spanning a broad geographic sweep — including Hama and Homs in central Syria, Deir ez-Zor in the east, Aleppo in the north, and the capital Damascus.
Authorities also confiscated a significant cache of materiel during the operations, seizing 22 explosive devices, 25 weapons, six vehicles, and 67 electronic devices.
DAMASCUS ON THE FRONT LINE
The crackdown follows Damascus' formal entry into the US-led coalition against ISIS in November 2025 — a coalition that has been conducting coordinated military operations against the extremist group across Syria and Iraq since its formation in 2014, with the participation of multiple allied nations.
The latest operational figures underscore Syria's accelerating integration into that multilateral counterterrorism framework, as the government moves to consolidate territorial security and disrupt ISIS networks that continue to operate across the country's most volatile provinces.
BY THE NUMBERS
Monthly arrest figures released by the ministry reveal a sustained operational tempo: 80 suspects were detained in March, 99 in April, and 56 in May. Of the 235 individuals apprehended, 198 were Syrian nationals while 37 were foreign fighters.
Alongside the arrests, security forces dismantled seven terror cells and foiled seven planned attacks spanning a broad geographic sweep — including Hama and Homs in central Syria, Deir ez-Zor in the east, Aleppo in the north, and the capital Damascus.
Authorities also confiscated a significant cache of materiel during the operations, seizing 22 explosive devices, 25 weapons, six vehicles, and 67 electronic devices.
DAMASCUS ON THE FRONT LINE
The crackdown follows Damascus' formal entry into the US-led coalition against ISIS in November 2025 — a coalition that has been conducting coordinated military operations against the extremist group across Syria and Iraq since its formation in 2014, with the participation of multiple allied nations.
The latest operational figures underscore Syria's accelerating integration into that multilateral counterterrorism framework, as the government moves to consolidate territorial security and disrupt ISIS networks that continue to operate across the country's most volatile provinces.
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