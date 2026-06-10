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Air Canada Pilot Accused of Flying for Years Without Valid License
(MENAFN) A senior Air Canada pilot has been accused of fraud after allegedly operating flights for nearly 17 years without holding the required professional license, according to local authorities.
According to reports, 59-year-old Geoffrey Wall was arrested on June 1 following a fraud investigation code-named “Project Icarus,” as confirmed by Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich during a news briefing cited by CBC News.
Investigators say Wall began working in aviation in 1998 and became a captain in 2009, a position that requires an airline transport pilot license, which he is alleged not to have possessed.
Authorities claim he used falsified pilot credentials to mislead both Air Canada and Transport Canada and later attempted to conceal the alleged deception by filing a false police report.
He faces multiple charges, including fraud exceeding $5,000, public mischief, two counts of using forged documents, and three counts related to possession of counterfeit markings.
Police say the investigation began in January after inconsistencies were discovered in documents he submitted during a routine assessment at Pearson Airport.
Between 2009 and 2025, he allegedly served as captain on more than 900 flights aboard Boeing 767, 777, and 787 aircraft, transporting tens of thousands of passengers and earning close to $3 million.
Wall also reportedly held leadership positions within the Air Canada Pilots Association. Peel Police Services Board chair Nando Iannicca described the allegations as deeply concerning, suggesting they indicate a “deliberate effort to circumvent systems designed to safeguard the public.”
Air Canada stated it is treating the matter seriously but emphasized that flight safety was not compromised, noting that pilots are regularly evaluated through semiannual competency tests and annual assessments conducted by Transport Canada-certified examiners.
According to reports, 59-year-old Geoffrey Wall was arrested on June 1 following a fraud investigation code-named “Project Icarus,” as confirmed by Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich during a news briefing cited by CBC News.
Investigators say Wall began working in aviation in 1998 and became a captain in 2009, a position that requires an airline transport pilot license, which he is alleged not to have possessed.
Authorities claim he used falsified pilot credentials to mislead both Air Canada and Transport Canada and later attempted to conceal the alleged deception by filing a false police report.
He faces multiple charges, including fraud exceeding $5,000, public mischief, two counts of using forged documents, and three counts related to possession of counterfeit markings.
Police say the investigation began in January after inconsistencies were discovered in documents he submitted during a routine assessment at Pearson Airport.
Between 2009 and 2025, he allegedly served as captain on more than 900 flights aboard Boeing 767, 777, and 787 aircraft, transporting tens of thousands of passengers and earning close to $3 million.
Wall also reportedly held leadership positions within the Air Canada Pilots Association. Peel Police Services Board chair Nando Iannicca described the allegations as deeply concerning, suggesting they indicate a “deliberate effort to circumvent systems designed to safeguard the public.”
Air Canada stated it is treating the matter seriously but emphasized that flight safety was not compromised, noting that pilots are regularly evaluated through semiannual competency tests and annual assessments conducted by Transport Canada-certified examiners.
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