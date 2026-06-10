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Heavy Fighting Breaks Out Between Yemeni Government Forces, Houthis
(MENAFN) Heavy fighting erupted in the western Yemeni province of Hodeidah between government troops and Houthi fighters, according to Yemeni state television reports on Tuesday.
The reports said the clashes began after Houthi forces launched a large-scale assault on military positions held by government-aligned troops in the Hays district, located in the southern part of the province.
Government forces reportedly repelled the attack and claimed to have inflicted substantial losses in both personnel and equipment on the opposing side, although no detailed figures were provided.
The Houthi movement did not immediately issue any response regarding the reported fighting.
The latest escalation follows days after the government-backed National Resistance Forces announced that Brigadier General Yahya Wahish, commander of its 1st Brigade, was killed in a roadside bomb attack targeting his convoy in the coastal city of Al-Khokha in southern Hodeidah. The group attributed the attack to the Houthis, while the movement has not commented on the accusation.
The reports said the clashes began after Houthi forces launched a large-scale assault on military positions held by government-aligned troops in the Hays district, located in the southern part of the province.
Government forces reportedly repelled the attack and claimed to have inflicted substantial losses in both personnel and equipment on the opposing side, although no detailed figures were provided.
The Houthi movement did not immediately issue any response regarding the reported fighting.
The latest escalation follows days after the government-backed National Resistance Forces announced that Brigadier General Yahya Wahish, commander of its 1st Brigade, was killed in a roadside bomb attack targeting his convoy in the coastal city of Al-Khokha in southern Hodeidah. The group attributed the attack to the Houthis, while the movement has not commented on the accusation.
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