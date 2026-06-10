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Iran Outlines Travel Arrangement for 2026 US World Cup
(MENAFN) Iran's national football team will adopt an unprecedented cross-border matchday routine at the 2026 FIFA World Cup — flying into the United States for each group-stage fixture before returning to their Mexican base, the country's Football Federation confirmed Tuesday.
Federation spokesman Amir Mehdi Alavi told an Iranian semi-official news agency that the squad will operate under FIFA logistical arrangements, touching down one day before their tournament opener and two days ahead of each subsequent group-stage game. All travel between Tijuana and US match venues will be conducted via dedicated charter flights.
The unusual setup stems from earlier visa complications in which US authorities denied entry to 13 members of Iran's administrative and technical delegation, forcing the team to relocate its training base from Arizona to the Mexican border city of Tijuana. The arrangement permits the squad to enter the United States solely for matchdays before immediately heading back across the border.
Iran's Group G schedule sees them face New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, before travelling north to Seattle to meet Belgium on June 21, and returning to Los Angeles for their final group-stage clash against Egypt on June 26.
On the pre-tournament preparation front, Alavi confirmed the cancellation of a planned warm-up match against Caribbean side Grenada. Federation officials are working to secure an alternative preparatory fixture, expected to be staged behind closed doors.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup opens June 11, co-hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico — with Iran's cross-border commute set to be one of the tournament's most logistically distinctive storylines.
Federation spokesman Amir Mehdi Alavi told an Iranian semi-official news agency that the squad will operate under FIFA logistical arrangements, touching down one day before their tournament opener and two days ahead of each subsequent group-stage game. All travel between Tijuana and US match venues will be conducted via dedicated charter flights.
The unusual setup stems from earlier visa complications in which US authorities denied entry to 13 members of Iran's administrative and technical delegation, forcing the team to relocate its training base from Arizona to the Mexican border city of Tijuana. The arrangement permits the squad to enter the United States solely for matchdays before immediately heading back across the border.
Iran's Group G schedule sees them face New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15, before travelling north to Seattle to meet Belgium on June 21, and returning to Los Angeles for their final group-stage clash against Egypt on June 26.
On the pre-tournament preparation front, Alavi confirmed the cancellation of a planned warm-up match against Caribbean side Grenada. Federation officials are working to secure an alternative preparatory fixture, expected to be staged behind closed doors.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup opens June 11, co-hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico — with Iran's cross-border commute set to be one of the tournament's most logistically distinctive storylines.
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