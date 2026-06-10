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Iran Warns of Wider Regional Fallout if US Launches Military Action
(MENAFN) A senior Iranian parliament official warned on Tuesday that energy facilities throughout the region could become targets if the United States carries out military strikes against Iran, according to statements reported by Iranian media.
Hamidreza Haji Babaei, the deputy speaker of Iran’s parliament, said Tehran would respond decisively to any attack by Washington and cautioned that regional energy infrastructure could face retaliation.
“If the United States carries out even the smallest military attack against Iran, all energy facilities in the region will come under a barrage of Iranian missiles,” said Haji Babaei.
He further argued that a military confrontation would have long-term consequences for US interests, claiming that Washington could lose access to regional oil, gas, and other strategic assets for years.
The lawmaker dismissed concerns over American military threats, asserting that the US was unwilling to engage in a direct war despite the heightened tensions seen recently in the region.
His remarks followed growing friction after US President Donald Trump stated that Washington would respond to an incident involving a US Apache helicopter that went down over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the US “must” respond following the event.
According to official military statements, both crew members aboard the helicopter were recovered safely, while the circumstances surrounding the crash remained under investigation.
In separate comments, an Iranian deputy foreign minister denied that Tehran had deliberately targeted the aircraft. The official said Iran was not responsible for the incident but acknowledged that accidental occurrences were possible given the current regional environment.
Haji Babaei also argued that the United States had violated numerous Iranian red lines during the ceasefire period and said Iran should continue focusing on countering sanctions and economic pressure.
He added that the existing “no war, no peace” situation was unfavorable for Iran. However, he stressed that any hostile action by foreign aircraft, helicopters, or naval vessels operating in the region would be met with a response from Iran’s military forces, including the army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Hamidreza Haji Babaei, the deputy speaker of Iran’s parliament, said Tehran would respond decisively to any attack by Washington and cautioned that regional energy infrastructure could face retaliation.
“If the United States carries out even the smallest military attack against Iran, all energy facilities in the region will come under a barrage of Iranian missiles,” said Haji Babaei.
He further argued that a military confrontation would have long-term consequences for US interests, claiming that Washington could lose access to regional oil, gas, and other strategic assets for years.
The lawmaker dismissed concerns over American military threats, asserting that the US was unwilling to engage in a direct war despite the heightened tensions seen recently in the region.
His remarks followed growing friction after US President Donald Trump stated that Washington would respond to an incident involving a US Apache helicopter that went down over the Strait of Hormuz. Trump said the US “must” respond following the event.
According to official military statements, both crew members aboard the helicopter were recovered safely, while the circumstances surrounding the crash remained under investigation.
In separate comments, an Iranian deputy foreign minister denied that Tehran had deliberately targeted the aircraft. The official said Iran was not responsible for the incident but acknowledged that accidental occurrences were possible given the current regional environment.
Haji Babaei also argued that the United States had violated numerous Iranian red lines during the ceasefire period and said Iran should continue focusing on countering sanctions and economic pressure.
He added that the existing “no war, no peace” situation was unfavorable for Iran. However, he stressed that any hostile action by foreign aircraft, helicopters, or naval vessels operating in the region would be met with a response from Iran’s military forces, including the army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
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