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Syria Promotes Energy Sector Revival, Global Investment Drive
(MENAFN) Syria is positioning itself as a future center for regional energy cooperation and is encouraging foreign investors to take part in the country's rebuilding efforts, according to remarks delivered by its energy minister in Washington on Tuesday.
Addressing an international energy forum, Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said the government sees the current period as more than a phase of recovery, emphasizing broader ambitions for the country's role in the global energy landscape.
"We view this stage not only as a recovery for what we have lost, but also as an opportunity to redefine Syria's position as an active partner and a vital regional hub contributing to regional and international energy security," al-Bashir said.
He explained that years of conflict had severely damaged Syria’s energy industry but noted that the country is now entering a new chapter focused on rebuilding infrastructure, opening the economy, and expanding cooperation with international partners.
According to al-Bashir, the energy sector has been selected as a central pillar of Syria’s outreach strategy to the global business community. He revealed that agreements and partnerships have recently been established with several major international companies, including Chevron, ConocoPhillips, HKN Energy, GE, TotalEnergies, Simmons, and Ansaldo. Discussions with additional firms from Italy and other European countries are also progressing.
The minister further disclosed a major investment package valued at $7 billion involving Qatar’s UCC Holding and its partners. The initiative is expected to support projects in electricity generation, infrastructure development, and renewable energy. He added that cooperation agreements have also been reached with companies from Türkiye and Gulf countries.
"Syria's doors are open to responsible investment and long-term partnerships," he said.
The country has undergone significant political changes since opposition forces led by Ahmad al-Sharaa removed Bashar al-Assad from power on Dec. 8, 2024, ending a rule that had lasted for more than two decades. A transitional government headed by President al-Sharaa was subsequently established in January 2025.
Since then, according to reports, the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have lifted sanctions targeting Syria, including restrictions affecting the energy industry, as Damascus works to restore international ties and accelerate economic reconstruction.
Addressing an international energy forum, Energy Minister Mohammed al-Bashir said the government sees the current period as more than a phase of recovery, emphasizing broader ambitions for the country's role in the global energy landscape.
"We view this stage not only as a recovery for what we have lost, but also as an opportunity to redefine Syria's position as an active partner and a vital regional hub contributing to regional and international energy security," al-Bashir said.
He explained that years of conflict had severely damaged Syria’s energy industry but noted that the country is now entering a new chapter focused on rebuilding infrastructure, opening the economy, and expanding cooperation with international partners.
According to al-Bashir, the energy sector has been selected as a central pillar of Syria’s outreach strategy to the global business community. He revealed that agreements and partnerships have recently been established with several major international companies, including Chevron, ConocoPhillips, HKN Energy, GE, TotalEnergies, Simmons, and Ansaldo. Discussions with additional firms from Italy and other European countries are also progressing.
The minister further disclosed a major investment package valued at $7 billion involving Qatar’s UCC Holding and its partners. The initiative is expected to support projects in electricity generation, infrastructure development, and renewable energy. He added that cooperation agreements have also been reached with companies from Türkiye and Gulf countries.
"Syria's doors are open to responsible investment and long-term partnerships," he said.
The country has undergone significant political changes since opposition forces led by Ahmad al-Sharaa removed Bashar al-Assad from power on Dec. 8, 2024, ending a rule that had lasted for more than two decades. A transitional government headed by President al-Sharaa was subsequently established in January 2025.
Since then, according to reports, the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom have lifted sanctions targeting Syria, including restrictions affecting the energy industry, as Damascus works to restore international ties and accelerate economic reconstruction.
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