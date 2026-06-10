7 Police Personnel Injured In Quadcopter Attack During Operation In Karak

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Karak: Seven police personnel were injured when a quadcopter attack targeted police forces during an ongoing operation against militants in the Dargha Shaheedan area of Thana Khuram Muhammad Zai, officials said.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Khan, speaking to TNN News, police and security forces were conducting an operation against militants in the area when the attack took place. He said that during the operation, a quadcopter was used to target the security personnel.

DPO Imran Khan confirmed that seven police personnel sustained injuries in the attack. He added that the injured were immediately shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

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He further stated that security forces have cordoned off the entire area and an intensive operation is underway. During the exchange of fire in Dargha Shaheedan, militants are also believed to have suffered losses, he said.

The DPO noted that militants are positioned on hilltops in the area, while security forces continue their operation to clear the region. The exchange of fire between militants and security forces is still ongoing.