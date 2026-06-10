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Finland Tightens Immigration Rules to Speed Up Deportations
(MENAFN) Finland is set to implement new immigration regulations on Friday aimed at accelerating deportation procedures and strengthening the use of entry bans, according to the Interior Ministry.
The reforms to the country’s Aliens Act were approved by President Alexander Stubb and are intended to make enforcement of removal decisions faster while reinforcing both national and regional security, the ministry said on Tuesday.
Under the revised framework, filing an appeal against a deportation decision will no longer automatically delay removal. Once the appeal period has passed, authorities will be permitted to enforce deportation orders 30 days after they have been officially issued.
Although administrative courts will still have the authority to suspend or block enforcement upon request, deportations may proceed if an appeal is ultimately rejected.
The updated legislation also introduces expanded powers for authorities to impose pre-emptive entry bans on individuals deemed a serious risk to public order, public safety, or national security.
The reforms to the country’s Aliens Act were approved by President Alexander Stubb and are intended to make enforcement of removal decisions faster while reinforcing both national and regional security, the ministry said on Tuesday.
Under the revised framework, filing an appeal against a deportation decision will no longer automatically delay removal. Once the appeal period has passed, authorities will be permitted to enforce deportation orders 30 days after they have been officially issued.
Although administrative courts will still have the authority to suspend or block enforcement upon request, deportations may proceed if an appeal is ultimately rejected.
The updated legislation also introduces expanded powers for authorities to impose pre-emptive entry bans on individuals deemed a serious risk to public order, public safety, or national security.
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