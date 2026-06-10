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EU Calls for “Creative” Approach to Strengthen Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) The European Union is seeking new methods to intensify economic pressure on Russia in an effort to cut off resources sustaining its war in Ukraine, the bloc’s top foreign policy official said on Tuesday.
During a visit to Dublin, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the union is preparing another round of sanctions and stressed the need for more innovative measures aimed at limiting Moscow’s access to financial and material support.
“We have to be creative in coming up with the next sanctions, because our aim is that this war will end, and it will also end if you know the aggressor runs out of either money or material to continue,” she said at a press briefing.
Her comments came while she was in meetings with Ireland’s Foreign Minister Helen McEntee, ahead of Ireland taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union later this month.
The EU has already put forward proposals for a 21st package of sanctions, which includes a temporary adjustment to the Russian oil price cap along with additional restrictions targeting banks, oil traders, refineries, and cryptocurrency operators accused of helping Russia bypass existing economic measures.
During a visit to Dublin, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the union is preparing another round of sanctions and stressed the need for more innovative measures aimed at limiting Moscow’s access to financial and material support.
“We have to be creative in coming up with the next sanctions, because our aim is that this war will end, and it will also end if you know the aggressor runs out of either money or material to continue,” she said at a press briefing.
Her comments came while she was in meetings with Ireland’s Foreign Minister Helen McEntee, ahead of Ireland taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union later this month.
The EU has already put forward proposals for a 21st package of sanctions, which includes a temporary adjustment to the Russian oil price cap along with additional restrictions targeting banks, oil traders, refineries, and cryptocurrency operators accused of helping Russia bypass existing economic measures.
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