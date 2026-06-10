Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
China-Georgia Ties Upgraded to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

China-Georgia Ties Upgraded to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership


2026-06-10 05:01:25
(MENAFN) China and Georgia formally elevated their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership on Tuesday, marking a significant diplomatic milestone on the 34th anniversary of the two nations establishing formal ties.

The announcement came through an exchange of congratulatory messages between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, as reported by a state-run news agency.

In his message, Xi underscored Beijing's enduring commitment to Tbilisi, stating: "No matter how the international landscape evolves, China always views its relations with Georgia from a strategic and long-term perspective."

Xi indicated he viewed the anniversary as the ideal moment to jointly declare the diplomatic upgrade alongside Kavelashvili, expressing confidence that the elevated partnership would "open up new prospects for the development of bilateral ties."

Kavelashvili, in turn, welcomed the strengthened partnership, saying he believes it will create more opportunities for cooperation and "bring greater benefits to both countries, and further strengthen the bonds of friendship between their peoples."

The announcement builds on an already substantial economic foundation — bilateral trade between Beijing and Tbilisi reached approximately $1.9 billion in 2024.

MENAFN10062026000045017169ID1111237501



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search