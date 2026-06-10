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China-Georgia Ties Upgraded to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN) China and Georgia formally elevated their bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership on Tuesday, marking a significant diplomatic milestone on the 34th anniversary of the two nations establishing formal ties.
The announcement came through an exchange of congratulatory messages between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, as reported by a state-run news agency.
In his message, Xi underscored Beijing's enduring commitment to Tbilisi, stating: "No matter how the international landscape evolves, China always views its relations with Georgia from a strategic and long-term perspective."
Xi indicated he viewed the anniversary as the ideal moment to jointly declare the diplomatic upgrade alongside Kavelashvili, expressing confidence that the elevated partnership would "open up new prospects for the development of bilateral ties."
Kavelashvili, in turn, welcomed the strengthened partnership, saying he believes it will create more opportunities for cooperation and "bring greater benefits to both countries, and further strengthen the bonds of friendship between their peoples."
The announcement builds on an already substantial economic foundation — bilateral trade between Beijing and Tbilisi reached approximately $1.9 billion in 2024.
The announcement came through an exchange of congratulatory messages between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili, as reported by a state-run news agency.
In his message, Xi underscored Beijing's enduring commitment to Tbilisi, stating: "No matter how the international landscape evolves, China always views its relations with Georgia from a strategic and long-term perspective."
Xi indicated he viewed the anniversary as the ideal moment to jointly declare the diplomatic upgrade alongside Kavelashvili, expressing confidence that the elevated partnership would "open up new prospects for the development of bilateral ties."
Kavelashvili, in turn, welcomed the strengthened partnership, saying he believes it will create more opportunities for cooperation and "bring greater benefits to both countries, and further strengthen the bonds of friendship between their peoples."
The announcement builds on an already substantial economic foundation — bilateral trade between Beijing and Tbilisi reached approximately $1.9 billion in 2024.
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