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Turkish BIST 100 Closes Tuesday in Negative Territory
(MENAFN) Turkey's benchmark equity index closed in negative territory Tuesday, shedding nearly one percentage point as selling pressure outweighed buying interest across the majority of tracked indexes.
The BIST 100 ended the session at 13,741.89 points — a decline of 118.70 points, or 0.86%, from Monday's closing level. The index opened the day at 13,900.27 before retreating, touching an intraday low of 13,714.16. Bulls briefly pushed the gauge to a session peak of 13,935.10 before sellers regained control.
Breadth figures told a similarly cautious story: 66 sub-indexes finished lower on the day, against just 30 that managed to close in positive territory.
Trading activity remained robust despite the downturn, with total transaction volume reaching 167.4 billion Turkish liras — equivalent to approximately $3.63 billion. The index's overall market capitalisation stood at 13.42 trillion liras, or roughly $291.65 billion.
On the currency front, the USD/TRY pair was changing hands at 46.1180 as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520 GMT). The EUR/TRY rate stood at 53.3555, while GBP/TRY traded at 61.8215.
In commodities, gold advanced to $4,290.15 per troy ounce, while Brent crude futures climbed to $90.92 per barrel.
The BIST 100 ended the session at 13,741.89 points — a decline of 118.70 points, or 0.86%, from Monday's closing level. The index opened the day at 13,900.27 before retreating, touching an intraday low of 13,714.16. Bulls briefly pushed the gauge to a session peak of 13,935.10 before sellers regained control.
Breadth figures told a similarly cautious story: 66 sub-indexes finished lower on the day, against just 30 that managed to close in positive territory.
Trading activity remained robust despite the downturn, with total transaction volume reaching 167.4 billion Turkish liras — equivalent to approximately $3.63 billion. The index's overall market capitalisation stood at 13.42 trillion liras, or roughly $291.65 billion.
On the currency front, the USD/TRY pair was changing hands at 46.1180 as of 6:20 p.m. local time (1520 GMT). The EUR/TRY rate stood at 53.3555, while GBP/TRY traded at 61.8215.
In commodities, gold advanced to $4,290.15 per troy ounce, while Brent crude futures climbed to $90.92 per barrel.
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