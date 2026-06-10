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Macron Says Russia 'Facing Defeat' as France Vows Nordic-Baltic Support
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron issued a forceful rebuke of Moscow Tuesday, declaring that Russia is losing its war in Ukraine while reaffirming Paris' ironclad commitment to its Nordic and Baltic allies in the face of what he described as continued Russian provocation across the region.
Speaking after a videoconference with the leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, Macron took to US social media platform X to deliver his sharpest assessment yet of the conflict's trajectory.
"In a videoconference with our Nordic and Baltic partners—Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden—I reiterated France's solidarity and unwavering commitment to their cause," he wrote.
The French president argued that nearly three years of war had laid bare the hollowness of the Kremlin's imperial calculations — while warning that Moscow had not abandoned its destabilising ambitions.
"Russia is facing defeat in Ukraine. This demonstrates the futility of its territorial and strategic ambitions. Yet, it persists in provoking its neighbors in an attempt to break the deadlock," he said.
"We will stand together," Macron added.
Troops, Air Power and Bilateral Pacts
Beyond rhetoric, Macron pointed to concrete French military contributions as evidence of Paris' enduring regional role — citing the deployment of French forces in Estonia and Romania, alongside France's active participation in NATO's Baltic air policing operations.
"Our commitment is demonstrated in particular by France's military presence in Estonia and Romania, its contribution to NATO's air surveillance mission in the Baltic states, and also by France's bilateral exchanges, agreements, and partnerships with countries in the region," he said.
Kyiv's Backing 'Until It Can Negotiate From Strength'
Macron also doubled down on France's long-term support for Ukraine, insisting that political, financial and military assistance would continue uninterrupted — with a clear strategic objective in mind.
France has been among Ukraine's most prominent European backers since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, supplying military hardware, financial assistance and sustained diplomatic support to Kyiv.
Rounding out his remarks with a direct message to allies, Macron sought to dispel any doubt over Paris' reliability as a security partner.
"France is standing by its commitment. Our partners and allies can count on us," he said.
Speaking after a videoconference with the leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden, Macron took to US social media platform X to deliver his sharpest assessment yet of the conflict's trajectory.
"In a videoconference with our Nordic and Baltic partners—Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden—I reiterated France's solidarity and unwavering commitment to their cause," he wrote.
The French president argued that nearly three years of war had laid bare the hollowness of the Kremlin's imperial calculations — while warning that Moscow had not abandoned its destabilising ambitions.
"Russia is facing defeat in Ukraine. This demonstrates the futility of its territorial and strategic ambitions. Yet, it persists in provoking its neighbors in an attempt to break the deadlock," he said.
"We will stand together," Macron added.
Troops, Air Power and Bilateral Pacts
Beyond rhetoric, Macron pointed to concrete French military contributions as evidence of Paris' enduring regional role — citing the deployment of French forces in Estonia and Romania, alongside France's active participation in NATO's Baltic air policing operations.
"Our commitment is demonstrated in particular by France's military presence in Estonia and Romania, its contribution to NATO's air surveillance mission in the Baltic states, and also by France's bilateral exchanges, agreements, and partnerships with countries in the region," he said.
Kyiv's Backing 'Until It Can Negotiate From Strength'
Macron also doubled down on France's long-term support for Ukraine, insisting that political, financial and military assistance would continue uninterrupted — with a clear strategic objective in mind.
France has been among Ukraine's most prominent European backers since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, supplying military hardware, financial assistance and sustained diplomatic support to Kyiv.
Rounding out his remarks with a direct message to allies, Macron sought to dispel any doubt over Paris' reliability as a security partner.
"France is standing by its commitment. Our partners and allies can count on us," he said.
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