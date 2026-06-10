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Heavy Clashes Erupt in Yemen's Hodeidah
(MENAFN) Fierce fighting broke out Tuesday between Yemeni government troops and Houthi forces in the western province of Hodeidah, reigniting tensions along one of the country's most strategically sensitive frontlines, a state broadcaster reported.
According to the network, Houthi fighters launched a large-scale offensive targeting government military positions in the Hays district, located in the southern reaches of Hodeidah province. Government forces repelled the assault, the broadcaster said, inflicting significant casualties and destroying equipment belonging to the attacking forces. No further details were provided, and the Houthis offered no immediate comment on the reported engagement.
Senior Commander Killed Days Earlier
Tuesday's clashes follow a significant blow to government-aligned forces just days prior. The National Resistance Forces announced the death of Brig. Gen. Yahya Wahish, commander of its 1st Brigade, killed in a roadside bomb strike on his convoy in the coastal city of Al-Khokha in southern Hodeidah. The group squarely blamed the Houthis for the assassination — an accusation the movement has not addressed.
Frozen Frontlines, Festering Conflict
Despite a UN-brokered truce that sharply curtailed hostilities when it took effect in April 2022, sporadic violence has never fully ceased — and major frontlines have remained largely static for years, locked in an uneasy standoff.
The roots of Yemen's catastrophe stretch back to 2014, when Houthi forces seized the capital Sanaa and swept across large swaths of the country, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene the following year in defence of the internationally recognised government.
More than a decade on, the human cost remains staggering. The United Nations estimates the war has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives — both directly through combat and indirectly through famine and disease — while reducing critical infrastructure to rubble and producing one of the gravest humanitarian emergencies on the planet.
According to the network, Houthi fighters launched a large-scale offensive targeting government military positions in the Hays district, located in the southern reaches of Hodeidah province. Government forces repelled the assault, the broadcaster said, inflicting significant casualties and destroying equipment belonging to the attacking forces. No further details were provided, and the Houthis offered no immediate comment on the reported engagement.
Senior Commander Killed Days Earlier
Tuesday's clashes follow a significant blow to government-aligned forces just days prior. The National Resistance Forces announced the death of Brig. Gen. Yahya Wahish, commander of its 1st Brigade, killed in a roadside bomb strike on his convoy in the coastal city of Al-Khokha in southern Hodeidah. The group squarely blamed the Houthis for the assassination — an accusation the movement has not addressed.
Frozen Frontlines, Festering Conflict
Despite a UN-brokered truce that sharply curtailed hostilities when it took effect in April 2022, sporadic violence has never fully ceased — and major frontlines have remained largely static for years, locked in an uneasy standoff.
The roots of Yemen's catastrophe stretch back to 2014, when Houthi forces seized the capital Sanaa and swept across large swaths of the country, prompting a Saudi-led military coalition to intervene the following year in defence of the internationally recognised government.
More than a decade on, the human cost remains staggering. The United Nations estimates the war has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives — both directly through combat and indirectly through famine and disease — while reducing critical infrastructure to rubble and producing one of the gravest humanitarian emergencies on the planet.
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