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Bulgaria Refuses More Weapons for Ukraine, Urges Negotiated Peace
(MENAFN) Bulgaria's defence minister declared Tuesday that Sofia has no intention of supplying additional weapons to Kyiv, calling instead for diplomatic engagement to bring the nearly three-year conflict to a negotiated close.
"It is time to sit at the negotiating table and seek a just peace acceptable to both sides," Dimitar Stoyanov was quoted as saying by Bulgarian outlet Novinite.
Stoyanov argued that the war had evolved into an attritional stalemate that military assistance alone could not break — a grinding positional conflict continuing to bleed both sides without delivering any decisive outcome on the battlefield.
Underlining the European Union's pivotal role in shaping any eventual peace settlement, the minister also reframed the debate around Ukraine's most urgent needs — contending that manpower, not hardware, represented Kyiv's most critical shortfall at this stage of the war.
Bulgaria's stance puts Sofia at odds with several of its NATO and EU partners who have continued ramping up military aid packages to Ukraine, and signals a growing divergence within the bloc over whether the path to peace runs through the battlefield or the negotiating table.
"It is time to sit at the negotiating table and seek a just peace acceptable to both sides," Dimitar Stoyanov was quoted as saying by Bulgarian outlet Novinite.
Stoyanov argued that the war had evolved into an attritional stalemate that military assistance alone could not break — a grinding positional conflict continuing to bleed both sides without delivering any decisive outcome on the battlefield.
Underlining the European Union's pivotal role in shaping any eventual peace settlement, the minister also reframed the debate around Ukraine's most urgent needs — contending that manpower, not hardware, represented Kyiv's most critical shortfall at this stage of the war.
Bulgaria's stance puts Sofia at odds with several of its NATO and EU partners who have continued ramping up military aid packages to Ukraine, and signals a growing divergence within the bloc over whether the path to peace runs through the battlefield or the negotiating table.
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