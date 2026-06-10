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Iran Warns of Further Action After Reported Strikes on US Positions
(MENAFN) Iran’s military command announced early Wednesday that operations had been carried out against certain US military facilities across the region, describing the move as retaliation for recent American attacks in southern parts of the country.
According to reports, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the response followed US strikes that allegedly hit locations in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm.
The military command also cautioned that “heavier and broader” attacks would follow if the United States continues aggression against Iran.
The announcement came as reports indicated that multiple areas in Hormozgan province experienced explosions and incoming projectiles. Later, state media reported that conditions in the province had become “nearly calm.”
Meanwhile, the US military confirmed that it had concluded a series of operations it characterized as “self-defense” strikes targeting Iran.
According to reports, US Central Command said American fighter aircraft struck Iranian radar installations and air defense systems near the Strait of Hormuz. The operation was described as a response to the earlier downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.
According to reports, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said the response followed US strikes that allegedly hit locations in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm.
The military command also cautioned that “heavier and broader” attacks would follow if the United States continues aggression against Iran.
The announcement came as reports indicated that multiple areas in Hormozgan province experienced explosions and incoming projectiles. Later, state media reported that conditions in the province had become “nearly calm.”
Meanwhile, the US military confirmed that it had concluded a series of operations it characterized as “self-defense” strikes targeting Iran.
According to reports, US Central Command said American fighter aircraft struck Iranian radar installations and air defense systems near the Strait of Hormuz. The operation was described as a response to the earlier downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.
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