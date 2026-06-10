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Kuwait Intercepts Airborne Threats as Regional Tensions Intensify
(MENAFN) Kuwait’s military announced early Wednesday that its air defense units had successfully intercepted what it described as “hostile” aerial objects amid rising instability across the region.
According to reports, Kuwaiti authorities did not immediately release additional information regarding the nature of the targets or where they originated.
Meanwhile, neighboring Bahrain activated warning sirens nationwide, with the Interior Ministry confirming the precautionary measure as tensions continued to escalate.
The developments followed an announcement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said it had carried out a drone strike against the Ali Al Salem military base in Kuwait. The group described the operation as retaliation for what it called American aggression.
The IRGC also claimed responsibility for an attack directed at the US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain.
These announcements came after US forces conducted strikes in southern Iran earlier on Wednesday.
Later, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it had completed operations it characterized as “self-defense” strikes against Iran.
According to reports, Kuwaiti authorities did not immediately release additional information regarding the nature of the targets or where they originated.
Meanwhile, neighboring Bahrain activated warning sirens nationwide, with the Interior Ministry confirming the precautionary measure as tensions continued to escalate.
The developments followed an announcement by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which said it had carried out a drone strike against the Ali Al Salem military base in Kuwait. The group described the operation as retaliation for what it called American aggression.
The IRGC also claimed responsibility for an attack directed at the US Fifth Fleet based in Bahrain.
These announcements came after US forces conducted strikes in southern Iran earlier on Wednesday.
Later, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that it had completed operations it characterized as “self-defense” strikes against Iran.
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