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Australian Leader Voices Concern Over Escalating Iran-US Conflict
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday that he is "very worried" about the worsening situation in the Middle East following new US airstrikes against Iran, which came after reports that an American Apache helicopter had been brought down while operating over the Strait of Hormuz.
According to reports, Albanese raised concerns during an interview about the growing humanitarian toll and the broader economic consequences of the conflict, warning that continued escalation could have far-reaching international effects.
"We're very worried both about the human impact, of course, that comes with war, but also the economic impact that is having a massive effect on the global economy and will get worse rather than better," he said, according to a transcript released from his office.
The Australian leader repeated Canberra’s appeal for calm and emphasized the need to reduce tensions, stating that his government wants to see "a de-escalation" in the region.
He noted that despite Australia’s geographical distance from the Middle East, the economic consequences of the conflict are being felt globally through market disruptions and rising costs.
Commenting on the latest US military operation, Albanese said President Donald Trump was responding to reports that an Apache helicopter had been destroyed by Iranian fire. Nevertheless, he stressed that achieving a lasting peace remains the ultimate goal.
"We want to see peace break out in the region in a permanent way," he said, adding that the conflict was not only causing suffering in the Middle East but was also contributing to higher global inflation and economic uncertainty.
His remarks followed US strikes targeting southern Iran.
According to reports, US Central Command said American fighter jets carried out attacks against Iranian radar installations and air defense systems near the Strait of Hormuz in response to the reported downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced early Wednesday that it had launched retaliatory operations against 21 American military targets located at US air and naval facilities throughout the region.
According to reports, Albanese raised concerns during an interview about the growing humanitarian toll and the broader economic consequences of the conflict, warning that continued escalation could have far-reaching international effects.
"We're very worried both about the human impact, of course, that comes with war, but also the economic impact that is having a massive effect on the global economy and will get worse rather than better," he said, according to a transcript released from his office.
The Australian leader repeated Canberra’s appeal for calm and emphasized the need to reduce tensions, stating that his government wants to see "a de-escalation" in the region.
He noted that despite Australia’s geographical distance from the Middle East, the economic consequences of the conflict are being felt globally through market disruptions and rising costs.
Commenting on the latest US military operation, Albanese said President Donald Trump was responding to reports that an Apache helicopter had been destroyed by Iranian fire. Nevertheless, he stressed that achieving a lasting peace remains the ultimate goal.
"We want to see peace break out in the region in a permanent way," he said, adding that the conflict was not only causing suffering in the Middle East but was also contributing to higher global inflation and economic uncertainty.
His remarks followed US strikes targeting southern Iran.
According to reports, US Central Command said American fighter jets carried out attacks against Iranian radar installations and air defense systems near the Strait of Hormuz in response to the reported downing of a US Army Apache helicopter.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced early Wednesday that it had launched retaliatory operations against 21 American military targets located at US air and naval facilities throughout the region.
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