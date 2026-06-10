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Somali FA Blasts US After World Cup Referee Denied Entry
(MENAFN) The Somali Football Federation expressed profound dismay Tuesday after international referee Omar Artan was barred from entering the United States, shattering his historic bid to become the first Somali official to referee at a FIFA World Cup.
The federation confirmed that no official explanation has been provided for the decision to deny Artan entry, while urging restraint pending a full account of the circumstances.
"We acknowledge the report and communication provided by FIFA regarding this matter, and we continue to maintain close contact with the relevant institutions and all parties involved, in order to obtain further information and a full understanding of the circumstances surrounding this incident," it said in a statement.
The federation stood firmly behind Artan, describing his journey as "a source of pride for Somalia, CECAFA (Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations) and African football."
11 Hours of Interrogation, Then a Holding Cell
Speaking to The New York Times, Artan recounted a harrowing ordeal that began the moment he touched down at Miami International Airport, where he was subjected to an 11-hour immigration interview before authorities turned him away.
"I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa," said Artan.
He was subsequently transferred to a holding cell, where he remained for several hours before being placed on a return flight to Istanbul.
"I am very, very disappointed," he said. "I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream – the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup."
Artan said no explanation was offered by officials for the refusal and suggested his nationality may have been the determining factor.
"I think that they have a problem with my country," he said.
A Ban Rooted in Presidential Proclamation
The incident appears directly linked to a proclamation signed by US President Donald Trump on June 4, 2025, which imposed a sweeping suspension on the entry of Somali nationals into the country.
"The entry into the United States of nationals of Somalia as immigrants and nonimmigrants is hereby fully suspended," it said.
Artan's exclusion carries particular weight given the magnitude of what was at stake. He had been poised to make history as the first Somali referee ever to officiate at a FIFA World Cup — a milestone achievement for his country and the continent. He was also recently honored as Africa's Best Referee for 2025 at the CAF Awards in Morocco, an event organized by the Confederation of African Football.
FIFA has yet to issue a formal public statement on the matter.
The federation confirmed that no official explanation has been provided for the decision to deny Artan entry, while urging restraint pending a full account of the circumstances.
"We acknowledge the report and communication provided by FIFA regarding this matter, and we continue to maintain close contact with the relevant institutions and all parties involved, in order to obtain further information and a full understanding of the circumstances surrounding this incident," it said in a statement.
The federation stood firmly behind Artan, describing his journey as "a source of pride for Somalia, CECAFA (Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations) and African football."
11 Hours of Interrogation, Then a Holding Cell
Speaking to The New York Times, Artan recounted a harrowing ordeal that began the moment he touched down at Miami International Airport, where he was subjected to an 11-hour immigration interview before authorities turned him away.
"I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa," said Artan.
He was subsequently transferred to a holding cell, where he remained for several hours before being placed on a return flight to Istanbul.
"I am very, very disappointed," he said. "I'm just simply a referee who's trying to live his dream – the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup."
Artan said no explanation was offered by officials for the refusal and suggested his nationality may have been the determining factor.
"I think that they have a problem with my country," he said.
A Ban Rooted in Presidential Proclamation
The incident appears directly linked to a proclamation signed by US President Donald Trump on June 4, 2025, which imposed a sweeping suspension on the entry of Somali nationals into the country.
"The entry into the United States of nationals of Somalia as immigrants and nonimmigrants is hereby fully suspended," it said.
Artan's exclusion carries particular weight given the magnitude of what was at stake. He had been poised to make history as the first Somali referee ever to officiate at a FIFA World Cup — a milestone achievement for his country and the continent. He was also recently honored as Africa's Best Referee for 2025 at the CAF Awards in Morocco, an event organized by the Confederation of African Football.
FIFA has yet to issue a formal public statement on the matter.
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