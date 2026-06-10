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Iran Demands Foreign Forces Leave Region
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi put foreign military forces on notice Tuesday, declaring they "face risks" operating near Iranian territory and demanding their immediate withdrawal from the region — a defiant message delivered just hours after US President Donald Trump pledged retaliation over an alleged Iranian strike on an American military helicopter.
In a statement published on X, the US-based social media platform, Araghchi asserted that the Strait of Hormuz falls within shared Iranian and Omani jurisdiction and lies thousands of miles from American soil.
"Our powerful armed forces are on constant alert for any violation of Iran's airspace, land or waters," he said.
Araghchi cautioned that foreign military personnel operating in proximity to Iran remain vulnerable to dangers arising from "human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire."
"To reduce risk, the best solution is for foreign forces to exit, as soon as possible, an environment which will never be hospitable to a hostile presence," he added.
The minister signaled that while Tehran favors a diplomatic path forward, Iran retains both the will and capability to respond through other means should the situation demand it.
"Iran prefers the language of diplomacy. However, as our brave warriors have shown to the world, we know how to speak other languages too," he said.
The stern warnings followed an incendiary post by Trump on his Truth Social platform, in which the US president claimed Iranian forces had shot down an American Apache helicopter on patrol above the Strait of Hormuz.
"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Trump confirmed both pilots were extracted safely. US Central Command subsequently corroborated that two crew members had been recovered following the crash, though officials noted the cause remains under active investigation.
The sharp exchange marks the latest flashpoint in a rapidly deteriorating regional security environment, following several days of direct military confrontations between Iran and Israel, even as diplomatic channels continue working to hold a fragile ceasefire in place.
In a statement published on X, the US-based social media platform, Araghchi asserted that the Strait of Hormuz falls within shared Iranian and Omani jurisdiction and lies thousands of miles from American soil.
"Our powerful armed forces are on constant alert for any violation of Iran's airspace, land or waters," he said.
Araghchi cautioned that foreign military personnel operating in proximity to Iran remain vulnerable to dangers arising from "human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire."
"To reduce risk, the best solution is for foreign forces to exit, as soon as possible, an environment which will never be hospitable to a hostile presence," he added.
The minister signaled that while Tehran favors a diplomatic path forward, Iran retains both the will and capability to respond through other means should the situation demand it.
"Iran prefers the language of diplomacy. However, as our brave warriors have shown to the world, we know how to speak other languages too," he said.
The stern warnings followed an incendiary post by Trump on his Truth Social platform, in which the US president claimed Iranian forces had shot down an American Apache helicopter on patrol above the Strait of Hormuz.
"I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Trump confirmed both pilots were extracted safely. US Central Command subsequently corroborated that two crew members had been recovered following the crash, though officials noted the cause remains under active investigation.
The sharp exchange marks the latest flashpoint in a rapidly deteriorating regional security environment, following several days of direct military confrontations between Iran and Israel, even as diplomatic channels continue working to hold a fragile ceasefire in place.
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