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France Denounces Violence Targeting Christians in Jerusalem
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot issued a sharp condemnation of escalating violence against Christians and their institutions across occupied East Jerusalem and Israel on Tuesday, following high-level talks with the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem.
Barrot received Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa at the ministry ahead of a landmark June 12 conference in Paris, where Israeli and Palestinian civil society figures are set to convene for discussions on a two-state solution, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed in an official statement.
During the meeting, Barrot reaffirmed Paris's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Christian presence in the Holy Land and championing religious pluralism and freedom of worship throughout the broader Middle East.
He condemned, "in the strongest possible terms," the increasing violence, acts of intimidation and attacks targeting Christians, their places of worship and institutions in Jerusalem, Palestine and Israel, the statement said.
Barrot further emphasized the critical importance of maintaining the historical status quo at Jerusalem's holy sites, calling it indispensable to the city's stability and that of the surrounding region.
Talks also turned to the deteriorating humanitarian conditions inside the Gaza Strip, with both sides reviewing the state of the enclave's Christian population. Barrot reiterated France's ongoing humanitarian commitments to Gaza — including aid delivered through the Latin Patriarchate — while stressing the pressing need for a meaningful ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and a credible reconstruction framework.
In a separate post on X, the US-based social media platform, Barrot declared France's dedication to backing Christian communities in the Holy Land through both political engagement and material support, spanning schools, hospitals, and cultural heritage initiatives.
He further revealed plans to partner with the Latin Patriarchate to breathe new life into Christian education in Gaza.
"We have notably agreed with the patriarch to work on relaunching the Christian educational presence in Gaza," said Barrot.
Closing his remarks, Barrot reinforced France's enduring position that a two-state solution remains the sole viable path toward durable peace and mutual security for both Israelis and Palestinians.
Barrot received Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa at the ministry ahead of a landmark June 12 conference in Paris, where Israeli and Palestinian civil society figures are set to convene for discussions on a two-state solution, the French Foreign Ministry confirmed in an official statement.
During the meeting, Barrot reaffirmed Paris's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Christian presence in the Holy Land and championing religious pluralism and freedom of worship throughout the broader Middle East.
He condemned, "in the strongest possible terms," the increasing violence, acts of intimidation and attacks targeting Christians, their places of worship and institutions in Jerusalem, Palestine and Israel, the statement said.
Barrot further emphasized the critical importance of maintaining the historical status quo at Jerusalem's holy sites, calling it indispensable to the city's stability and that of the surrounding region.
Talks also turned to the deteriorating humanitarian conditions inside the Gaza Strip, with both sides reviewing the state of the enclave's Christian population. Barrot reiterated France's ongoing humanitarian commitments to Gaza — including aid delivered through the Latin Patriarchate — while stressing the pressing need for a meaningful ceasefire, unimpeded humanitarian access, and a credible reconstruction framework.
In a separate post on X, the US-based social media platform, Barrot declared France's dedication to backing Christian communities in the Holy Land through both political engagement and material support, spanning schools, hospitals, and cultural heritage initiatives.
He further revealed plans to partner with the Latin Patriarchate to breathe new life into Christian education in Gaza.
"We have notably agreed with the patriarch to work on relaunching the Christian educational presence in Gaza," said Barrot.
Closing his remarks, Barrot reinforced France's enduring position that a two-state solution remains the sole viable path toward durable peace and mutual security for both Israelis and Palestinians.
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