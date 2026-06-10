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Germany Explores New Fighter Jet Program After Collapse of FCAS Project
(MENAFN) Germany is in discussions with multiple international partners regarding the development of a new-generation fighter aircraft following the breakdown of the long-running Franco-German Future Combat Air System (FCAS) initiative, according to the country’s defense minister.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday that the end of the FCAS project was expected, citing prolonged disagreements between key industry players involved in the program.
“The fact that FCAS has now been shut down came as no surprise. Signs had been pointing in that direction for quite some time,” Pistorius told a press conference in Berlin, noting that tensions between Dassault and Airbus had been a central factor in the project’s collapse.
He added that Germany is now evaluating alternative paths forward in developing next-generation air combat capabilities.
“As for the new jet, we shall see which path we take. We have been in discussions with various stakeholders about this for months—as you can well imagine. However, I am not going to speculate publicly here about which project it might turn out to be or who would lead it,” the minister said.
According to reports, the FCAS program—estimated to be worth around €100 billion ($116 billion)—was originally designed to produce a next-generation combat aircraft to replace France’s Rafale jets and Germany’s Eurofighter fleet.
However, the initiative was repeatedly hindered by disputes over leadership roles, industrial participation, technology sharing, intellectual property rights, and technical requirements, ultimately preventing it from progressing as planned.
Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday that the end of the FCAS project was expected, citing prolonged disagreements between key industry players involved in the program.
“The fact that FCAS has now been shut down came as no surprise. Signs had been pointing in that direction for quite some time,” Pistorius told a press conference in Berlin, noting that tensions between Dassault and Airbus had been a central factor in the project’s collapse.
He added that Germany is now evaluating alternative paths forward in developing next-generation air combat capabilities.
“As for the new jet, we shall see which path we take. We have been in discussions with various stakeholders about this for months—as you can well imagine. However, I am not going to speculate publicly here about which project it might turn out to be or who would lead it,” the minister said.
According to reports, the FCAS program—estimated to be worth around €100 billion ($116 billion)—was originally designed to produce a next-generation combat aircraft to replace France’s Rafale jets and Germany’s Eurofighter fleet.
However, the initiative was repeatedly hindered by disputes over leadership roles, industrial participation, technology sharing, intellectual property rights, and technical requirements, ultimately preventing it from progressing as planned.
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