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Deadly Assault on Security Post Leaves Six Pakistani Troops Dead
(MENAFN) At least six members of Pakistan’s paramilitary forces were killed and three others were reportedly taken hostage after militants attacked a security checkpoint in the country’s northwestern region on Tuesday, according to reports.
The attack took place on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. According to reports citing security sources, a fierce exchange of fire erupted after militants targeted the post.
During the confrontation, eight suspected attackers were killed, while four paramilitary personnel sustained injuries.
According to reports, security forces successfully prevented the militants from seizing control of the checkpoint despite the heavy fighting.
No organization immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. However, reports noted that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella network of militant groups, has carried out similar attacks in the region in recent years.
The incident comes amid renewed concerns over Pakistan’s security environment. According to reports, a recent assessment by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies found that the country's security situation deteriorated significantly in May after showing improvement during the previous two months.
The report attributed the worsening conditions largely to a rise in militant violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern province of Balochistan, both of which have experienced frequent security incidents in recent years.
The attack took place on the outskirts of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan. According to reports citing security sources, a fierce exchange of fire erupted after militants targeted the post.
During the confrontation, eight suspected attackers were killed, while four paramilitary personnel sustained injuries.
According to reports, security forces successfully prevented the militants from seizing control of the checkpoint despite the heavy fighting.
No organization immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. However, reports noted that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella network of militant groups, has carried out similar attacks in the region in recent years.
The incident comes amid renewed concerns over Pakistan’s security environment. According to reports, a recent assessment by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies found that the country's security situation deteriorated significantly in May after showing improvement during the previous two months.
The report attributed the worsening conditions largely to a rise in militant violence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the southwestern province of Balochistan, both of which have experienced frequent security incidents in recent years.
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