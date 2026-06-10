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U.S. Hegseth to Set to Visit Guantanamo Bay, CENTCOM HQ
(MENAFN) US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will travel to two of the country's most strategically significant military installations on Wednesday, the Pentagon announced Tuesday, in a troop engagement tour spanning Cuba and Florida.
According to a Pentagon statement, Hegseth will first touch down at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay — widely known as GTMO — before proceeding to US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Tampa, where he will meet with personnel stationed at both critical sites. The visits are framed as direct engagement with active military forces at two installations that sit at the center of US defense and detention operations.
No further details surrounding the purpose or scope of either visit were disclosed by officials, leaving the full agenda of the trip undisclosed to the public.
According to a Pentagon statement, Hegseth will first touch down at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay — widely known as GTMO — before proceeding to US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters in Tampa, where he will meet with personnel stationed at both critical sites. The visits are framed as direct engagement with active military forces at two installations that sit at the center of US defense and detention operations.
No further details surrounding the purpose or scope of either visit were disclosed by officials, leaving the full agenda of the trip undisclosed to the public.
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