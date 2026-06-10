Associate Professor, Product Design, University of Technology Sydney

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Berto Pandolfo is an industrial designer whose design research interests are focused around the application of emerging and/or traditional methods to develop new approaches to complex form making, within the context of small batch production in Australia. This type of design research is characterised by non-traditional or practice-based investigations. Berto's designs have been cited in both local and international design journals and his work has been exhibited in design events both locally and internationally. Berto is Associate Professor of Product Design at the University of Technology Sydney.



2023–present Associate professor, University of Technology Sydney

2017–2017 Associate Head of School, University of Technology Sydney 2008–2016 Director Product Design, University of Technology Sydney

Experience