403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Threatens Retaliation After US Strikes
(MENAFN) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a stark military warning in the early hours of Wednesday, vowing that no American strike against his country would go without consequence following a wave of US attacks on southern Iranian territory.
Writing on X, the American social media platform, Araghchi struck a defiant tone. "Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination," he said.
He followed with a direct threat to Washington. "Our powerful armed forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered," he said, urging the United States to "leave our region if you want to be safe."
The minister also invoked history as a warning. "History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders," he said.
On the ground, Iranian state media reported a series of explosions and projectile strikes across multiple sites in the southern Hormozgan province, including Qeshm Island, Sirik, Minab, and Jask. Air defense systems were activated across Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik as the strikes unfolded. Iranian state TV subsequently reported that the assault had eased, describing the situation as having become "nearly calm."
The escalation followed an announcement by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) that American forces had launched what it described as "self-defense" strikes against Iran — a direct response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter in a prior incident.
Writing on X, the American social media platform, Araghchi struck a defiant tone. "Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination," he said.
He followed with a direct threat to Washington. "Our powerful armed forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered," he said, urging the United States to "leave our region if you want to be safe."
The minister also invoked history as a warning. "History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on dire fates of intruding outsiders," he said.
On the ground, Iranian state media reported a series of explosions and projectile strikes across multiple sites in the southern Hormozgan province, including Qeshm Island, Sirik, Minab, and Jask. Air defense systems were activated across Bandar Abbas, Qeshm, and Sirik as the strikes unfolded. Iranian state TV subsequently reported that the assault had eased, describing the situation as having become "nearly calm."
The escalation followed an announcement by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) that American forces had launched what it described as "self-defense" strikes against Iran — a direct response to the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter in a prior incident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment