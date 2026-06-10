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European Nations Raise Alarm Over Israeli NGO Law's Impact on Aid Efforts
(MENAFN) A coalition of 22 countries along with senior European officials has expressed strong concern over a recent Israeli court ruling that upheld a disputed law governing the registration of international non-governmental organizations, warning that the measure could significantly hinder humanitarian work in the occupied Palestinian territories.
In a joint statement issued Monday, the signatories said the Israeli High Court's decision to reject a legal challenge brought by international NGOs would "affect and severely limit" the ability of INGOs to operate in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.
"The recent decision by the Israeli High Court to reject the INGOs’ appeal regarding the registration law is deeply concerning," the statement said.
The countries called on Israel to refrain from enforcing the legislation in its current form, arguing that it could place additional burdens on humanitarian organizations already facing major obstacles while addressing urgent needs in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
According to reports, the statement emphasized the essential role played by international NGOs in supporting Palestinian civil society groups and UN agencies. These organizations provide critical services across a range of sectors, including healthcare, education, nutrition, water and sanitation services, as well as demining activities.
The signatories warned that any restrictions on the operations of humanitarian organizations could undermine ongoing relief efforts and reduce assistance available to communities facing severe humanitarian challenges across the Palestinian territories.
In a joint statement issued Monday, the signatories said the Israeli High Court's decision to reject a legal challenge brought by international NGOs would "affect and severely limit" the ability of INGOs to operate in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem.
"The recent decision by the Israeli High Court to reject the INGOs’ appeal regarding the registration law is deeply concerning," the statement said.
The countries called on Israel to refrain from enforcing the legislation in its current form, arguing that it could place additional burdens on humanitarian organizations already facing major obstacles while addressing urgent needs in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
According to reports, the statement emphasized the essential role played by international NGOs in supporting Palestinian civil society groups and UN agencies. These organizations provide critical services across a range of sectors, including healthcare, education, nutrition, water and sanitation services, as well as demining activities.
The signatories warned that any restrictions on the operations of humanitarian organizations could undermine ongoing relief efforts and reduce assistance available to communities facing severe humanitarian challenges across the Palestinian territories.
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