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Zelenskyy Reaffirms Ukraine Will Not Withdraw from Its Territories
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he made clear to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich during a meeting in Kyiv that Ukraine has no intention of relinquishing any of its territory as part of efforts to end the conflict with Russia.
In remarks published Tuesday, Zelenskyy discussed the meeting and said he believes there are differing views among people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Zelenskyy, some favor ending the war while others support continuing the conflict.
The Ukrainian leader said he viewed Abramovich’s visit as an effort to communicate ideas regarding the possible framework for diplomatic engagement between the two sides. Zelenskyy added that he responded by emphasizing Ukraine’s willingness to participate in negotiations aimed at ending the war.
“I said we are ready but we will not leave our territory by ourselves, by our decisions. So it’s not about compromises,” Zelenskyy expressed.
According to reports, Zelenskyy told Abramovich that Kyiv remains open to dialogue but that any discussion must respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Reports citing individuals familiar with the matter said the meeting took place after Zelenskyy invited the Russian billionaire to Kyiv in May as part of an effort to encourage direct peace talks with Moscow. However, according to reports, the initiative did not lead to the anticipated breakthrough in negotiations.
In remarks published Tuesday, Zelenskyy discussed the meeting and said he believes there are differing views among people close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to Zelenskyy, some favor ending the war while others support continuing the conflict.
The Ukrainian leader said he viewed Abramovich’s visit as an effort to communicate ideas regarding the possible framework for diplomatic engagement between the two sides. Zelenskyy added that he responded by emphasizing Ukraine’s willingness to participate in negotiations aimed at ending the war.
“I said we are ready but we will not leave our territory by ourselves, by our decisions. So it’s not about compromises,” Zelenskyy expressed.
According to reports, Zelenskyy told Abramovich that Kyiv remains open to dialogue but that any discussion must respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Reports citing individuals familiar with the matter said the meeting took place after Zelenskyy invited the Russian billionaire to Kyiv in May as part of an effort to encourage direct peace talks with Moscow. However, according to reports, the initiative did not lead to the anticipated breakthrough in negotiations.
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