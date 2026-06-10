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EU Reports Thousands of Drug Overdose Deaths in 2024
(MENAFN) A newly released European drug assessment has revealed that at least 7,600 people lost their lives to drug overdoses across the European Union in 2024, while warning of growing concerns linked to the availability and evolution of illicit substances.
According to reports, the study found that illegal drugs are becoming increasingly accessible throughout Europe, with a wider range of substances entering the market and many exhibiting greater potency. The trend is raising concerns not only for public health authorities but also for security agencies.
Drawing on information from the EU's 27 member states as well as Norway and Türkiye, the report estimated that overdose-related fatalities across the bloc reached at least 7,600 last year.
The findings also highlighted the emergence of synthetic drugs and novel psychoactive substances as a mounting challenge. According to reports, experts warned that limited scientific understanding of these substances makes it difficult to fully assess their health effects and toxicity, increasing potential risks for users.
The report further identified drug trafficking as a major security issue across Europe. Criminal organizations, it said, are modifying their methods in response to stronger enforcement measures at major shipping hubs and entry points.
According to the assessment, trafficking networks are increasingly shifting operations toward smaller ports while employing more advanced concealment strategies to transport illegal drugs across the continent, complicating efforts by authorities to intercept shipments.
According to reports, the study found that illegal drugs are becoming increasingly accessible throughout Europe, with a wider range of substances entering the market and many exhibiting greater potency. The trend is raising concerns not only for public health authorities but also for security agencies.
Drawing on information from the EU's 27 member states as well as Norway and Türkiye, the report estimated that overdose-related fatalities across the bloc reached at least 7,600 last year.
The findings also highlighted the emergence of synthetic drugs and novel psychoactive substances as a mounting challenge. According to reports, experts warned that limited scientific understanding of these substances makes it difficult to fully assess their health effects and toxicity, increasing potential risks for users.
The report further identified drug trafficking as a major security issue across Europe. Criminal organizations, it said, are modifying their methods in response to stronger enforcement measures at major shipping hubs and entry points.
According to the assessment, trafficking networks are increasingly shifting operations toward smaller ports while employing more advanced concealment strategies to transport illegal drugs across the continent, complicating efforts by authorities to intercept shipments.
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