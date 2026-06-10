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Kuwait Says It Intercepted Drones Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN) Kuwait's military confirmed early Wednesday that its air defense systems had engaged and intercepted "hostile" aerial targets, as a cascade of retaliatory military strikes between the United States and Iran sent shockwaves across the Gulf region.
Kuwaiti authorities released no immediate additional details surrounding the interceptions.
Across the border in Bahrain, the Interior Ministry swiftly ordered warning sirens activated nationwide — a stark signal of the threat level now gripping the region.
The dramatic developments followed a formal announcement by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it had launched a drone strike targeting the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait, framing the assault as a direct response to what it characterized as American aggression. The IRGC separately declared it had also struck the US Fifth Fleet at its Bahrain headquarters.
Both announcements came in the wake of American airstrikes on southern Iran earlier Wednesday — strikes that US Central Command (CENTCOM) subsequently confirmed had been completed, describing the operation as a "self-defense" action.
The rapid succession of strikes and counter-strikes marks a severe intensification of hostilities, raising urgent fears of a broader military confrontation across the Gulf.
Kuwaiti authorities released no immediate additional details surrounding the interceptions.
Across the border in Bahrain, the Interior Ministry swiftly ordered warning sirens activated nationwide — a stark signal of the threat level now gripping the region.
The dramatic developments followed a formal announcement by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that it had launched a drone strike targeting the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait, framing the assault as a direct response to what it characterized as American aggression. The IRGC separately declared it had also struck the US Fifth Fleet at its Bahrain headquarters.
Both announcements came in the wake of American airstrikes on southern Iran earlier Wednesday — strikes that US Central Command (CENTCOM) subsequently confirmed had been completed, describing the operation as a "self-defense" action.
The rapid succession of strikes and counter-strikes marks a severe intensification of hostilities, raising urgent fears of a broader military confrontation across the Gulf.
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