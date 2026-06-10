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Iran Warns of 'Heavier' Attacks After US Hits Three Southern Targets
(MENAFN) Iran's military command confirmed early Wednesday that it had launched attacks on American bases across the region in direct retaliation for US strikes on Iranian soil, warning that far greater firepower awaited if Washington pressed forward with further aggression.
The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters identified the American strikes as having hit the southern Iranian areas of Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm, and made clear the Iranian response would not stop there — cautioning that "heavier and broader" attacks would follow if the United States continues aggression against Iran.
On the ground, Iranian media reported a series of explosions and projectile strikes rippling across multiple areas of southern Hormozgan province, before state television indicated the situation had grown "nearly calm."
US Central Command (CENTCOM) subsequently confirmed the conclusion of its operations, framing the military action as defensive in nature. American fighter jets, CENTCOM said, struck Iranian air defense systems and radar installations near the Strait of Hormuz — a response to Iran's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter in a prior incident.
The exchange marks one of the most direct and consequential military confrontations between the two nations in years, with both sides now trading strikes and escalating rhetoric in a volatile standoff with potentially far-reaching regional consequences.
The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters identified the American strikes as having hit the southern Iranian areas of Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm, and made clear the Iranian response would not stop there — cautioning that "heavier and broader" attacks would follow if the United States continues aggression against Iran.
On the ground, Iranian media reported a series of explosions and projectile strikes rippling across multiple areas of southern Hormozgan province, before state television indicated the situation had grown "nearly calm."
US Central Command (CENTCOM) subsequently confirmed the conclusion of its operations, framing the military action as defensive in nature. American fighter jets, CENTCOM said, struck Iranian air defense systems and radar installations near the Strait of Hormuz — a response to Iran's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter in a prior incident.
The exchange marks one of the most direct and consequential military confrontations between the two nations in years, with both sides now trading strikes and escalating rhetoric in a volatile standoff with potentially far-reaching regional consequences.
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