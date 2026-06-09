GSA Equipment Adds Yellow Jacket Mini Skid Loaders To Its New Equipment Lineup

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- GSA Equipment, the Akron/Canton-area dealer known for its wide selection of new and used commercial mowers and construction equipment, today announced it is now an authorized dealer for Yellow Jacket Equipment, a compact equipment brand built on two decades of real-world operator feedback.

The new lineup centers on Yellow Jacket's mini skid loaders - versatile, diesel-powered machines designed for landscaping, construction, agriculture, and property maintenance work where full-size equipment can't reach. GSA Equipment is launching with five base models spanning a range of power and capability:

Yellow Jacket YJ800 - 25hp Kubota diesel, starting at $11,999

Yellow Jacket YJ1000 - 25hp Kubota diesel, starting at $15,999

Yellow Jacket YJ1200 - wide track, 25hp Kubota diesel, starting at $24,999

Yellow Jacket YJ2000 - 50hp Yanmar diesel, starting at $31,999

Yellow Jacket YJ3000 - 75hp Kubota diesel, starting at $41,999

Every model in the launch lineup runs on a proven Kubota or Yanmar diesel engine, giving operators the torque and reliability they need for demanding jobsite conditions.

"Yellow Jacket is a brand that was shaped by the people actually running the machines," said a GSA Equipment spokesperson. "They've spent twenty years listening to contractors, landscapers, and operators about what compact equipment should really do. That's exactly the kind of equipment our customers ask us for - tough, practical, and priced to put more capability within reach."

Yellow Jacket Equipment designs its mini excavators and mini skid steers around feedback gathered from operators in the field over more than two decades. The result is a line built to be tougher and smarter where it counts, informed by the people who depend on the machines every day.

The new Yellow Jacket inventory is available now through GSA Equipment, with financing options available and nationwide shipping. GSA Equipment serves Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky from its location in Barberton, Ohio, and ships across the country.

To view the full Yellow Jacket lineup, current pricing, and availability, visit or call GSA Equipment at (330) 825-2307.

About GSA Equipment

GSA Equipment is a full-service dealer of new and used commercial and residential mowers, zero-turn mowers, skid loaders, mini trucks, and construction and agriculture equipment, based in Barberton, Ohio. Backed by certified technicians and a knowledgeable staff, GSA Equipment offers sales, parts, service, and rentals, along with financing options and nationwide shipping. The company serves Akron, Canton, Cleveland, and the surrounding region across Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky.