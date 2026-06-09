Saudi Arabia And Türkiye Pursue Strategic Railway Corridor Through The Middle East

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A memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a railway connection between Saudi Arabia and Türkiye is expected to be signed today, AzerNEWS reports, citing Al Arabiya.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Saleh Al-Jasser, stated that the feasibility study for the railway link project with Türkiye is expected to be completed by the end of this year. The project envisions a rail connection between the two countries passing through Jordan and Syria.

According to the minister, the initiative is aimed at strengthening regional integration, increasing trade turnover, and developing a sustainable land transport system among regional countries.

Al-Jasser also noted that the Kingdom's national railway network currently extends to the Jordanian border via the Al-Haditha crossing point. This, he said, provides a strategic foundation for the future expansion of regional and international rail connectivity.

In recent years, difficulties in maritime freight transport have renewed interest in regional railway connectivity projects.

The Saudi Arabia–Türkiye railway project is considered one of the most significant initiatives in this regard. Its main objective is to develop alternative overland routes that will enhance the resilience of trade and transport links between Asia and Europe.