Russian Drone Strikes Gas Station In Kramatorsk
"Kramatorsk: a strike drone attacked a gas station," the statement said.
According to the State Emergency Service, "today Russian occupiers struck a gas station. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out."
Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire at the fuel dispenser, preventing the flames from spreading to other parts of the structure.Read also: Russians launch airstrike on Dnipropetrovsk region, seven injured
There were no casualties, the State Emergency Service emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported, on June 8 Russian forces struck two gas stations in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region. A 62-year-old man was injured.
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