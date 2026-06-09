Russian Drone Strikes Gas Station In Kramatorsk

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Kramatorsk: a strike drone attacked a gas station," the statement said.

According to the State Emergency Service, "today Russian occupiers struck a gas station. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out."

Rescuers promptly arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire at the fuel dispenser, preventing the flames from spreading to other parts of the structure.

Russians launch airstrike on Dnipropetrovsk region, seven injured

There were no casualties, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on June 8 Russian forces struck two gas stations in the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk region. A 62-year-old man was injured.