UAE Economist Says Jordan-Abu Dhabi Market Linkage Will Deepen Liquidity, Investor Confidence

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, June 9 (Petra) -- Emirati economic expert Ibrahim Al-Bahr characterized the electronic linkage between Jordan's capital market institutions and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) which was activated earlier this month via the international digital hub "Tabadul" as a pioneering step that accelerates securities trading, deepens economic cooperation, and expands the investor base for both markets. Al-Bahr noted that this connection will enhance market liquidity, open promising horizons for cross-border listings, and reinforce global investor confidence.

In exclusive statements to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Al-Bahr expressed great optimism across financial circles regarding the initiative. He attributed this positive outlook to the historically deep economic ties between Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing that the project builds upon a solid foundation of existing public and private sector investment cooperation.

He highlighted the importance of capitalizing on the highly advanced regulatory and legislative frameworks in both nations, pointing out that the activation of this electronic bridge aligns with a broader strategic partnership. It also advances regional integration goals by opening up joint trading spaces and amplifying trading momentum among Arab financial markets.

Al-Bahr added that the strict financial regulations applied in both the UAE and Jordan offer international investors a high level of security when navigating both markets digitally. The "Tabadul" platform, he explained, provides a seamless gateway for global investors to capture emerging financial opportunities, thereby increasing the competitive edge of regional listed instruments.

Furthermore, Al-Bahr described this collaboration as a direct result of both countries' drive to translate robust bilateral relations into advanced financial synergy. He noted that "Tabadul" serves as a sophisticated model for exchange interconnectivity, offering a safe, state-of-the-art trading environment that facilitates access for both retail investors and brokerage firms.

He concluded by stating that the ASE-ADX linkage stands as a clear indicator of the rising reliance on digital solutions, advanced technologies, and artificial intelligence to serve market participants. It also accelerates the exchange of regulatory expertise and helps align cross-border investment policies.

Notably, the "Tabadul" platform originally launched by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2022 to enable mutual market access currently counts the Muscat Stock Exchange, Bahrain Bourse, Astana International Exchange, Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, and Armenia Securities Exchange among its members, alongside the Amman Stock Exchange and ADX.

//Petra// AF