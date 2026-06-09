AFC President: FIFA World Cup 2026 Will Be A Historic Tournament, A Beacon Of Unity

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuala Lumpur: President of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), HE Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa said the 2026 FIFA World Cup will serve as a powerful symbol of unity, bringing together fans and cultures from around the world while opening new horizons for global football.

He expressed his support for the AFC's representatives as they prepare to write a new chapter in football history at the tournament, which will feature an expanded 48-team format for the first time.

HE the AFC President noted that Asia will enjoy its strongest-ever representation at a World Cup, with first-time qualifiers Jordan and Uzbekistan joining Qatar, Australia, Iran, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia.

He said Asian teams, players, and referees are preparing to perform on football's biggest stage, adding that the expanded tournament provides an unprecedented opportunity for the continent to strengthen its global standing and achieve new milestones outside Asia.

Al Khalifa concluded by expressing full support for FIFA, the host nations, and local organizing committees, wishing them success in delivering the historic expanded edition of the World Cup.