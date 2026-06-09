Tehran's International Airport Reopens- News Agencies

MENAFN - Jordan Times) TEHRAN) - Tehran's international airport has reopened and flights carrying hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia have landed, Iranian news agencies reported early Tuesday.

"The deputy head of airport operation of Imam Khomeini Airport Company announced the resumption of flights to Imam Khomeini Airport and the flights of pilgrims," Mehr news agency reported.

Tehran's international airport suspended all incoming flights on Sunday after Iranian missile strikes on Israel. Israel retaliated with strikes of its own.

It was the latest closure for the airport, one of two serving the Iranian capital, which had only re-opened in April after being shut for weeks during the Middle East war.