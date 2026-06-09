Paytm Hiring Drive Sharpens AI Focus Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Paytm plans to add about 4,000 employees over the next nine months as the digital payments company pushes deeper into artificial intelligence, product development and merchant services, even as it cuts a smaller number of roles after its performance review cycle.

The hiring programme would expand the workforce of One 97 Communications, Paytm's parent, by about 10 per cent from a base of roughly 40,000 employees. The company is also expected to reduce about 1 per cent of its staff, or nearly 400 employees, as it removes overlapping functions and redirects resources towards areas tied to revenue growth, automation and financial services distribution.

The planned additions will run through March 2027 and cover product, technology, artificial intelligence and senior leadership roles. Paytm has already added more than 800 employees over the past two months and is in the process of recruiting the next tranche as it widens its merchant network and builds AI-led tools across its platform.

The move reflects a broader recalibration inside the Noida-based fintech company after two years of regulatory pressure, cost discipline and business restructuring. Paytm is seeking to convert its large base of users and merchants into higher-value customers for loans, investments, insurance and other financial products, while keeping a tight watch on employee costs and operating expenses.

Chief Executive Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been working to rebuild confidence after the Reserve Bank of India imposed severe restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank in 2024 and later cancelled the licence of the independently held affiliate in April 2026. One 97 Communications holds 49 per cent in the payments bank, while Sharma owns the remaining 51 per cent.

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The banking affiliate's closure has continued to shape staffing decisions. Most of Paytm Payments Bank's employees have already exited over the past two years, with some absorbed into other parts of the fintech group. The remaining few hundred employees at the bank are expected to leave as the winding-down process advances.

Paytm's latest hiring plan comes after a year in which the company sharply reduced headcount. Average on-roll employees fell from 43,960 in FY24 to 39,368 in FY25, a decline of about 4,600 people. A large portion of the workforce remains tied to sales, underlining the importance of merchant acquisition and field distribution in Paytm's model.

The company's restructuring has coincided with an improvement in profitability. Paytm posted four consecutive profitable quarters and reported its first full-year profit since listing, with FY26 net profit of about ₹552 crore compared with a loss of ₹663 crore in FY25. Revenue for FY26 rose to about ₹9,291 crore from ₹7,625 crore a year earlier.

For the March 2026 quarter, One 97 Communications reported a consolidated net profit of about ₹184 crore, compared with a loss of about ₹540 crore in the year-earlier period. Revenue from operations rose 18.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,264 crore, supported by payments services and financial services distribution.

The improved performance has given Paytm more room to invest in growth areas, but the company is still balancing expansion with caution. Its shares have gained around 7 per cent over the past year, though they remain more than 50 per cent below the 2021 initial public offering price, a reminder of investor concerns over profitability, regulation and the durability of its business model.

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Artificial intelligence has become central to Paytm's operating strategy. The company has used automation to reduce repetitive work in customer support, risk management, merchant servicing and internal processes. The next phase appears focused less on replacing headcount across the board and more on redeploying resources towards AI-enabled products, data-driven lending, fraud control and personalised financial offerings.

That shift mirrors a wider trend in the technology and fintech sectors, where companies are cutting roles in legacy or routine functions while hiring for engineering, machine learning, product design, compliance technology and platform operations. For Paytm, the challenge is sharper because its business relies on both software capability and a large physical merchant network.

The company began in 2010 as a mobile recharge platform before expanding into wallets, QR-code payments, Soundbox devices, payment gateways and financial services. Its growth accelerated after the 2016 currency note withdrawal pushed millions of merchants and consumers towards digital payments.