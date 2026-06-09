EV Prices Plummet Globally, Except In America

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Electric vehicles are getting cheaper across most of the world, but the United States is moving in a different direction A quarter of all new cars sold worldwide are now electric, according to a recent International Energy Agency report. Released on May 20, Global EV Outlook 2026 found that in the U.S., the figure remains stuck at roughly 10%, with the gap between those two trajectories widening considerably in 2025.

As the market transitions from early adopters to mainstream consumers, manufacturers in those countries are responding with more affordable models. The onus is now on U.S. EV manufacturers like Lucid Motors (NASDAQ: LCID) to study the viability of...

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