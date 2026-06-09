Positive Psychology Can Ignite Everyday Wellbeing: Researchers

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A couple of researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine (WCM-Q) have highlighted the importance of positive psychology in nurturing people's wellbeing and how small little things in everyday life can help promote it.

They suggest that it is important to promote positive psychology to navigate various challenges, including busy schedules, constant change, and global uncertainty in the current times.

According to Dr Amit Abraham and Dr Sohaila Cheema, researchers from WCM-Q, positive psychology is often described as the science of understanding what enables individuals and communities to flourish.“Rather than focusing on what drains us, positive psychology invites us to focus on what sustains and strengthens us: our capacity for connection, meaning, joy, and growth. It offers a hopeful lens through which we can support our mental health and overall quality of life, even during challenging times,” said the researchers in a recent article.

They have highlighted that the benefits of positive psychology extend well beyond simply feeling happier in the moment, and positive emotions and strong social relationships are closely linked to creativity, problem-solving, and innovation. When people feel optimistic and supported, they are more likely to stay motivated, build trust with others, and experience greater satisfaction and engagement in their work and daily lives.

“Positive psychology is not about being happy all the time. It is about developing the skills and habits that support emotional and mental wellbeing through life's ups and downs. By cultivating positive emotions, nurturing meaningful relationships, and strengthening a sense of purpose, positive psychology enhances not only how we feel, but how we function, helping individuals and communities thrive in sustainable, lasting ways,” they explain.

Human flourishing refers to a state of wellbeing that emphasises positive emotions, supportive relationships, resilience, a sense of purpose, and personal accomplishment.“From this perspective, wellbeing is not the absence of difficulty, but the presence of inner resources that help us navigate life with greater balance and confidence. At its core, positive psychology encourages us to notice strengths, cultivate gratitude, and recognise moments of meaning, no matter how small,” pointed out the professors.

They also note that the benefits of positive psychology extend well beyond simply feeling happier in the moment, and positive emotions and strong social relationships are closely linked to creativity, problem-solving, and innovation. When people feel optimistic and supported, they are more likely to stay motivated, build trust with others, and experience greater satisfaction and engagement in their work and daily lives.

“Adopting the principles of positive psychology can also influence our physical wellbeing. Individuals who cultivate positivity, purpose, and self-awareness are more inclined to engage in healthy behaviours such as nourishing nutrition, regular physical activity, and restorative sleep. Over time, these habits reinforce both mental and physical resilience,” highlighted the officials.

The researchers have also shared tips for incorporating positive psychology into daily routines. They include: writing down thoughts and feelings; engaging in activities or hobbies that balance challenge and enjoyment; practising kindness; counting blessings, sharing a laugh, celebrating others, and nurturing relationships with others.