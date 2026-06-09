Sofidel America Marks Groundbreaking For Inola Facility Expansion

MENAFN - 3BL) June 42026 - In Inola, Oklahoma,– traditionally marking the start of construction in the United States – for the

Joining Sofidel CEO Luigi Lazzareschi at the event were Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell, Inola Mayor Darlene Shear, and other local authorities.

The project, announced over the past few months and representing a total investment of $775 million, includes the construction of a new building to house a 75,000 tonnes per year Valmet Through-Air-Drying (TAD) tissue machine, along with the installation of converting lines with matching capacity, the expansion of the pulp and parent reel warehouse, and the construction of a fully automated finished goods warehouse with 100,000 pallet positions. Overall, approximately 1,000,000 square feet (90,000 square meters) of new built surface area will be developed.

Start-up of the new machine is scheduled for the second quarter of 2028. The Inola facility, fully operational since 2020, will increase its production capacity by more than 50%, reaching over 200,000 tonnes per year, becoming one of the Group's main production sites globally.

This investment has also been made possible thanks to the strong relationships built over time with local institutions and communities, based on collaboration and continuous support.

In the year of its 60th anniversary, Sofidel is taking another strategic step in the United States to strengthen its offering of premium products and meet the growing demand of an expanding market.

Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, headquartered in Porcari (Lucca, Italy), is one of the leading manufacturers of paper for hygienic and household use worldwide. Established in 1966, the Group is active in 13 countries, 12 in Europe and the United States (12 States), with over 9,500 employees and a production capacity of 2,002,000 metric tons per year. In 2025, the Group had Net Sales of 4.018 billion Euros.“Regina”, its most well-known brand, is present on almost all the reference markets. Other brands include: Sopalin, Le Trèfle, Hakle, Softis, Nalys, Cosynel, KittenSoft, Nicky and Papernet.