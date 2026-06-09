Shigella Outbreak: Rising Concern In Kerala, Protect Your Family Now! Read Details

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A Shigella outbreak has been confirmed among students in Kerala's Wayanad district. Two students from Koliyadi's Mar Baselios School have tested positive for the infection.Health officials confirmed a Shigella outbreak among students in Kerala's Wayanad district. Two students from Koliyadi's Mar Baselios School tested positive. While test results for 19 other students are awaited, over 300 children with similar symptoms have visited hospitals. Currently, 25 children are admitted, but the health department has assured that no one is in serious condition.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that inflames the digestive system. Its common symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach pain, fever, nausea, and vomiting. In some cases, patients can also get bloody diarrhoea and severe dehydration. The bacteria spreads very easily through poor hygiene and contaminated food, causing quick outbreaks, especially in crowded areas.

Shigella Symptoms: These Early Signs Could Signal a Serious Gut Infection!

Children under five years old are one of the most vulnerable groups. Their immune systems are still developing, making it hard for their bodies to fight the infection. Small children are also at a higher risk of dehydration, which is one of the most serious complications of a Shigella infection.Elderly people are another high-risk group. Dr. Bhanu Mishra, a Consultant Nephrologist at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, explains that people with weak immune systems can get severe infections. This includes cancer patients, people with HIV, those on immunity-suppressing drugs, or anyone with a chronic illness. Pregnant women and people with diabetes or kidney disease also face higher risks.Dehydration from constant diarrhoea and vomiting is one of the biggest dangers of a Shigella infection. It can cause dizziness, weakness, and low blood pressure. You must see a doctor immediately if you have a high fever that won't go away, extreme thirst, a dry mouth, or feel confused. The infection spreads through contaminated water, food, and poor hand hygiene.Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water greatly reduces the risk of infection. Always drink clean, safe water and eat freshly prepared meals. Make sure to wash fruits and vegetables well before eating and store all food items hygienically.You should never ignore symptoms like high fever, constant vomiting, bloody diarrhoea, extreme weakness, or passing less urine. Getting diagnosed and treated early can prevent serious problems and stop the infection from spreading. Good hygiene, safe water, and properly cooked food are key to staying safe.