Patra Makes Strategic Leadership Investments To Shape The Future Of Insurance Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Five senior appointments in AI, transformation, client experience, marketing, and global talent and operations underscore Patra's conviction that the future of insurance operations belongs to those who can deploy intelligence, deliver outcomes, and remain accountable for results.

El Dorado Hills, CA, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patra, which operates one of the insurance industry's largest production-grade agentic AI platforms, today announced a series of senior leadership appointments made over recent months to accelerate the company's next phase of growth, one that pairs two decades of insurance expertise with innovative technology to deliver measurable client outcomes at scale.

These appointments come as Patra accelerates its evolution into an outcome-focused operating partner, pairing its agentic AI platform with experienced humans in the loop to deliver increased competitive advantage to clients. With these additions, Patra is building the leadership infrastructure to match its operational and technological ambitions.

The New Appointments

Gene Linetsky, Chief Digital Officer - Gene Linetsky is accountable for shaping how Patra deploys intelligent automation across production environments to strengthen enterprise value and increase client relevance throughout the AI era. He brings a unique combination of insurance domain depth, AI fluency, and proven scaling leadership which makes him well suited to accelerate Patra's transformation.

Akhil Verma, SVP, Business Operations Asia Pacific - Akhil Verma leads Patra's Asia Pacific operations, a critical hub for the company's global delivery model. With deep experience in scaling technology-enabled services organizations across the region, he drives operational excellence while expanding capacity to support Patra's growing suite of AI-powered insurance solutions.

John Markos, SVP, Client Experience & Growth - John Markos joins with a strong track record in client success, relationship management, and experience design within insurance and technology services. In this role, he will ensure that Patra's transformation translates into tangible value for the agencies, brokers, MGAs, and carriers the company serves by strengthening client relationships as engagement models evolve toward outcome-based delivery.

Joanna Rogers, SVP, Marketing - Joanna Rogers is a seasoned B2B marketing leader with deep experience in positioning technology and services brands for growth. She leads Patra's brand evolution, go-to-market strategy, and demand generation as the company sharpens its market identity around outcome-driven insurance operations that combines agentic AI with insurance experts.

Shonna Andersen, SVP, Human Resources - Shonna Andersen joins Patra to lead the transformation of its human capital strategy. Her mandate spans workforce design for an AI-led environment, talent acquisition across insurance and technology disciplines, and the cultural architecture required to support the company's ambitions, ensuring Patra's people strategy is as forward-looking as its client offerings.

The Leaders to Meet the Moment

“Patra's existing leadership team brings decades of deep insurance industry expertise, and we've made significant investments to build AI that works in production, not as a concept, but as a core part of how we deliver for our clients today. That's the foundation everything else is built on,” said Pratap Sarker, CEO of Patra.“These appointments bring expanded capabilities in transformation, AI, marketing, and client experience that are essential to shape the future of this company, and this industry. Together, this combination will allow us to deliver measurable outcomes for the agencies, brokers, and carriers who trust us with their operations.”

Strength in Place, Momentum Growing

Patra processes over 25 million insurance-specific transactions annually at over 99% accuracy from AI and expert review, serves diverse client types across the insurance distribution chain, and operates one of the industry's most mature AI capabilities in live production. The new leaders deepen the bench in critical areas: ensuring clients realize the full value Patra can bring and building the offering, workforce, and organizational infrastructure to accelerate momentum.

The additions also signal what comes next. Patra will have more to share in the coming months about its evolving portfolio and vision for how it will deliver the outcomes that matter to clients more efficiently and with less risk.

About Patra

Patra is an outcome-focused operating partner working exclusively for the insurance industry. Combining expert teams, process intelligence, and purpose-built technology, Patra delivers measurable results to clients. With 20 years of deep domain expertise, exceptional client retention rates, and significant sustained investment in AI, Patra partners with agencies, brokers, MGAs, MGUs, and carriers to transform how insurance operations are delivered. Learn more at patra.

CONTACT: Joanna Rogers Patra, Inc 630.205.3153...