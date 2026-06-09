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US Soldier Faces Trial Over Alleged Maduro Prediction Market Case
(MENAFN) A federal judge has tentatively set a December 7 trial date for US Army Special Forces Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke, who is accused of using sensitive government information to profit from bets placed on a prediction market.
According to reports, Van Dyke is alleged to have used classified details related to the purported capture of then Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to earn more than $400,000 through trades on the Polymarket platform.
He has pleaded not guilty to charges filed in April, which claim he made 13 separate wagers based on inside information about the Maduro operation and later attempted to destroy evidence after benefiting financially from the activity.
According to reports, the case could become the first insider-trading prosecution in the United States involving a prediction market to proceed to trial.
Prosecutors said they have “substantially completed” the disclosure of evidence and expect their presentation to last about a week, according to reports. Defense attorneys, meanwhile, estimated their case would take “a couple of days” and intend to seek dismissal of the indictment by July 31.
Defense lawyer Mark Geragos argued that classified material central to the case would complicate the prosecution, stating that authorities would need to establish “who was in the Situation Room at that time and who made the decision” to capture Maduro.
According to reports, Van Dyke is alleged to have used classified details related to the purported capture of then Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to earn more than $400,000 through trades on the Polymarket platform.
He has pleaded not guilty to charges filed in April, which claim he made 13 separate wagers based on inside information about the Maduro operation and later attempted to destroy evidence after benefiting financially from the activity.
According to reports, the case could become the first insider-trading prosecution in the United States involving a prediction market to proceed to trial.
Prosecutors said they have “substantially completed” the disclosure of evidence and expect their presentation to last about a week, according to reports. Defense attorneys, meanwhile, estimated their case would take “a couple of days” and intend to seek dismissal of the indictment by July 31.
Defense lawyer Mark Geragos argued that classified material central to the case would complicate the prosecution, stating that authorities would need to establish “who was in the Situation Room at that time and who made the decision” to capture Maduro.
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