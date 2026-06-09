403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Explores New Fighter Jet Options After FCAS Project Collapse
(MENAFN) Germany is in discussions with international partners on developing a next-generation fighter jet following the collapse of the Franco-German Future Combat Air System (FCAS) program, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Tuesday.
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Pistorius said the termination of FCAS was not unexpected, noting that signs of strain had been visible for some time. He attributed the breakdown mainly to unresolved disagreements between industrial partners, particularly Dassault and Airbus.
He added that talks are now underway with various stakeholders regarding possible alternative pathways for a new combat aircraft project, although he declined to provide details on potential leadership or structure.
The FCAS initiative, estimated to cost around €100 billion (approximately $116 billion), was originally designed to produce a next-generation fighter jet intended to replace France’s Rafale and Germany’s Eurofighter fleets.
However, the program faced persistent challenges, including disputes over technical requirements, leadership roles, industrial workload distribution, technology sharing, and intellectual property rights, which ultimately prevented its advancement.
Officials say discussions continue as Germany evaluates future options for maintaining and modernizing its air combat capabilities.
Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, Pistorius said the termination of FCAS was not unexpected, noting that signs of strain had been visible for some time. He attributed the breakdown mainly to unresolved disagreements between industrial partners, particularly Dassault and Airbus.
He added that talks are now underway with various stakeholders regarding possible alternative pathways for a new combat aircraft project, although he declined to provide details on potential leadership or structure.
The FCAS initiative, estimated to cost around €100 billion (approximately $116 billion), was originally designed to produce a next-generation fighter jet intended to replace France’s Rafale and Germany’s Eurofighter fleets.
However, the program faced persistent challenges, including disputes over technical requirements, leadership roles, industrial workload distribution, technology sharing, and intellectual property rights, which ultimately prevented its advancement.
Officials say discussions continue as Germany evaluates future options for maintaining and modernizing its air combat capabilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment