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Italy Condemns Ben-Gvir Remarks Amid Probe Into Gaza Flotilla Detentions
(MENAFN) Italy’s foreign minister on Tuesday sharply criticized what he described as “unacceptable” comments made by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, after the far-right official reacted angrily to an investigation in Rome over the treatment of activists detained during the interception of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.
“These are unacceptable words, unworthy of a minister,” Antonio Tajani said, responding to Ben-Gvir’s remarks. He added that “Italy is a friend of Israel that has always defended freedom and democracy,” arguing that the Israeli minister’s statements “demonstrate the moral standing of this gentleman.”
According to reports, prosecutors in Rome have opened a case involving Ben-Gvir in connection with the treatment of Italian citizens detained after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla. The investigation is part of a wider inquiry that has been ongoing for weeks into the conduct of Israeli authorities during the boarding operation.
Authorities are examining allegations raised by detainees, including claims related to torture and kidnapping, according to reports.
Ben-Gvir reportedly came under investigation after posting a video following last month’s detention of activists, according to reports citing Italian media sources.
“These are unacceptable words, unworthy of a minister,” Antonio Tajani said, responding to Ben-Gvir’s remarks. He added that “Italy is a friend of Israel that has always defended freedom and democracy,” arguing that the Israeli minister’s statements “demonstrate the moral standing of this gentleman.”
According to reports, prosecutors in Rome have opened a case involving Ben-Gvir in connection with the treatment of Italian citizens detained after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla. The investigation is part of a wider inquiry that has been ongoing for weeks into the conduct of Israeli authorities during the boarding operation.
Authorities are examining allegations raised by detainees, including claims related to torture and kidnapping, according to reports.
Ben-Gvir reportedly came under investigation after posting a video following last month’s detention of activists, according to reports citing Italian media sources.
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