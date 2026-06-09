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N. American World Cup Hotel Demand Shows US Lag Behind Canada, Mexico
(MENAFN) Hotel bookings in the United States are trailing those in Canada and Mexico ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite the US hosting the majority of matches, according to reports citing industry data.
The tournament, set to begin Thursday across 16 cities in North America, has seen stronger early hotel demand in Canadian and Mexican host cities. Data from hospitality analytics firm CoStar shows Vancouver and Guadalajara leading occupancy levels at around 48%. Toronto, Mexico City, and Monterrey have also surpassed the 40% threshold. Among US host cities, San Francisco is the only one reported to have reached a similar level, with occupancy at approximately 44%.
While some US hotel operators report relatively strong room rates, Canadian and Mexican destinations appear to benefit from factors such as stronger local football enthusiasm and comparatively lower travel costs.
In contrast, travel to the United States for matches has become more expensive overall. Ticket prices for the tournament have reached record highs, with some resale tickets for the final reportedly exceeding $20,000, according to ticketing data sources. Broader travel expenses have also increased significantly.
Concerns have additionally been raised about visa procedures and perceptions of a less welcoming political climate in the United States, which some observers suggest may be discouraging international fans from attending matches.
Overall, early indicators point to uneven demand across host countries despite the tournament’s continental scale.
The tournament, set to begin Thursday across 16 cities in North America, has seen stronger early hotel demand in Canadian and Mexican host cities. Data from hospitality analytics firm CoStar shows Vancouver and Guadalajara leading occupancy levels at around 48%. Toronto, Mexico City, and Monterrey have also surpassed the 40% threshold. Among US host cities, San Francisco is the only one reported to have reached a similar level, with occupancy at approximately 44%.
While some US hotel operators report relatively strong room rates, Canadian and Mexican destinations appear to benefit from factors such as stronger local football enthusiasm and comparatively lower travel costs.
In contrast, travel to the United States for matches has become more expensive overall. Ticket prices for the tournament have reached record highs, with some resale tickets for the final reportedly exceeding $20,000, according to ticketing data sources. Broader travel expenses have also increased significantly.
Concerns have additionally been raised about visa procedures and perceptions of a less welcoming political climate in the United States, which some observers suggest may be discouraging international fans from attending matches.
Overall, early indicators point to uneven demand across host countries despite the tournament’s continental scale.
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