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Iran Challenges Removal of World Cup Ticket Allocation for Fans
(MENAFN) Iran’s football authorities have claimed that the United States has withdrawn the ticket quota previously assigned to Iranian supporters for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, preventing tickets from being distributed through official channels.
According to reports, Iran’s football federation stated that FIFA’s standard ticketing framework typically reserves around 8% of match ticket capacity for each participating nation. This system is designed to allow fans to purchase tickets through an official, federation-managed process coordinated with FIFA.
The federation had reportedly already begun selling tickets through its official platform for Iran’s group-stage matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt after receiving its allocation. However, it later claimed that the previously assigned quota was removed, making it impossible to issue tickets to Iranian fans through the official system.
Officials also noted that many supporters had already made travel plans based on the earlier announced ticketing arrangement, expecting access through the established allocation process.
The Iranian federation argued that limiting access to the official ticket quota undermines fairness and the spirit of international sporting competition. It also suggested that the situation raises concerns about whether political or non-sporting considerations may be influencing arrangements around the tournament.
The report further emphasized that Iranian supporters have historically played a significant role in backing their national team at international events and have done so while adhering to regulations. It added that, in its view, their access to tickets should be treated equally with fans from other participating countries.
According to reports, Iran’s football federation stated that FIFA’s standard ticketing framework typically reserves around 8% of match ticket capacity for each participating nation. This system is designed to allow fans to purchase tickets through an official, federation-managed process coordinated with FIFA.
The federation had reportedly already begun selling tickets through its official platform for Iran’s group-stage matches against New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt after receiving its allocation. However, it later claimed that the previously assigned quota was removed, making it impossible to issue tickets to Iranian fans through the official system.
Officials also noted that many supporters had already made travel plans based on the earlier announced ticketing arrangement, expecting access through the established allocation process.
The Iranian federation argued that limiting access to the official ticket quota undermines fairness and the spirit of international sporting competition. It also suggested that the situation raises concerns about whether political or non-sporting considerations may be influencing arrangements around the tournament.
The report further emphasized that Iranian supporters have historically played a significant role in backing their national team at international events and have done so while adhering to regulations. It added that, in its view, their access to tickets should be treated equally with fans from other participating countries.
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