403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Xi Jinping’s Visit to North Korea Signals Renewed Push for Closer Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping has returned to Beijing following a rare two-day state visit to North Korea, where both sides agreed to strengthen their relationship and elevate cooperation into what Xi described as a “new era,” according to reports.
During talks in Pyongyang, Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to deepen strategic communication, expand practical cooperation, and enhance people-to-people exchanges. Chinese state media reported that the discussions also reaffirmed commitments to develop long-standing bilateral ties and improve coordination on shared interests.
Xi said the two countries would work to carry forward their traditional friendship and promote higher-level development of relations. He also described the current stage of ties as a “new historical starting point” during remarks at a luncheon marking the 65th anniversary of the China–North Korea Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation, and Mutual Assistance.
The leaders reportedly emphasized the importance of increased high-level exchanges and closer coordination on regional and international issues. They also discussed broader efforts to support peace and stability in the region and globally.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed the visit, calling it a sign of the importance China places on its relationship with Pyongyang. He said both sides had reached a key consensus on advancing ties under changing global conditions and contributing to regional stability.
The visit, Xi’s first to North Korea in nearly seven years, comes amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in Northeast Asia and increased international attention on Pyongyang’s relations with both Beijing and Moscow, as analysts note the continued strategic importance of the partnership for both countries.
During talks in Pyongyang, Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to deepen strategic communication, expand practical cooperation, and enhance people-to-people exchanges. Chinese state media reported that the discussions also reaffirmed commitments to develop long-standing bilateral ties and improve coordination on shared interests.
Xi said the two countries would work to carry forward their traditional friendship and promote higher-level development of relations. He also described the current stage of ties as a “new historical starting point” during remarks at a luncheon marking the 65th anniversary of the China–North Korea Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation, and Mutual Assistance.
The leaders reportedly emphasized the importance of increased high-level exchanges and closer coordination on regional and international issues. They also discussed broader efforts to support peace and stability in the region and globally.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un welcomed the visit, calling it a sign of the importance China places on its relationship with Pyongyang. He said both sides had reached a key consensus on advancing ties under changing global conditions and contributing to regional stability.
The visit, Xi’s first to North Korea in nearly seven years, comes amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in Northeast Asia and increased international attention on Pyongyang’s relations with both Beijing and Moscow, as analysts note the continued strategic importance of the partnership for both countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment