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Clashes Erupt in Kenya Over US-Backed Ebola Facility Construction
(MENAFN) Police used tear gas and arrested several demonstrators during renewed protests on Tuesday in the Kenyan town of Nanyuki, where residents were opposing the construction of a US-supported Ebola quarantine facility at Laikipia Air Base, according to reports.
The protests escalated into clashes between anti-riot police and groups attempting to march toward the site. Businesses in parts of the town temporarily shut down as tear gas spread through commercial areas, with nearby streets and even a mosque reportedly affected.
Local officials, including Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, said community leaders were not informed about the project prior to the start of construction, raising concerns over transparency and the lack of public consultation. He added that county representatives only became aware of the facility after work was already underway.
Residents and local leaders have vowed to continue opposing the project, citing concerns about public safety, the impact on tourism, and local livelihoods. Protesters also accused authorities of ignoring a court order that had suspended the project.
The facility, located at Laikipia Air Base approximately 8 kilometers from Nanyuki and about 200 kilometers north of Nairobi, has become the focus of repeated demonstrations.
The latest unrest comes despite a High Court ruling that halted construction and ordered disclosure of agreements related to the project.
The US Embassy in Kenya has previously stated that the bio-isolation facility poses no threat to nearby communities and is intended to support efforts to contain Ebola outbreaks in the region.
Earlier demonstrations linked to the project have reportedly turned deadly, with two people killed in previous clashes, according to officials and protest organizers.
The protests escalated into clashes between anti-riot police and groups attempting to march toward the site. Businesses in parts of the town temporarily shut down as tear gas spread through commercial areas, with nearby streets and even a mosque reportedly affected.
Local officials, including Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, said community leaders were not informed about the project prior to the start of construction, raising concerns over transparency and the lack of public consultation. He added that county representatives only became aware of the facility after work was already underway.
Residents and local leaders have vowed to continue opposing the project, citing concerns about public safety, the impact on tourism, and local livelihoods. Protesters also accused authorities of ignoring a court order that had suspended the project.
The facility, located at Laikipia Air Base approximately 8 kilometers from Nanyuki and about 200 kilometers north of Nairobi, has become the focus of repeated demonstrations.
The latest unrest comes despite a High Court ruling that halted construction and ordered disclosure of agreements related to the project.
The US Embassy in Kenya has previously stated that the bio-isolation facility poses no threat to nearby communities and is intended to support efforts to contain Ebola outbreaks in the region.
Earlier demonstrations linked to the project have reportedly turned deadly, with two people killed in previous clashes, according to officials and protest organizers.
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